Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Reid and Juan Thornhill’s Madden Ratings are out

On Monday, EA Sports released its pass-catcher ratings for its "Madden 23" video game. The company released its ratings for edge rushers and linebackers on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we found out the ratings for running backs and safeties.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire dropped five overall points from last year's installment of Madden and is now a 79 overall. RB teammate Ronald Jones II is right behind him with a 77 overall. This is going to be a great one-two punch combination on the actual football field — but when it comes to Madden, these are not the greatest overalls to have at running back.

Isiah Pacheco is the fastest-rated running back on the team with a 91 speed, but he has an overall rating of 64. Other Chiefs' backs in the game are Jerick McKinnon (75) and Derrick Gore (69).

Former Chiefs and current New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu is the highest-rated safety in the game at 94 overall.

New strong safety Justin Reid is the highest-rated safety for the Chiefs at an 82 overall — two points up from last year's game. Juan Thornhill is the second-best Chiefs safety in this year's edition, with a 77 overall. Thornhill has the best awareness (82) and the second-best tackle rating (67) for safety.

After Thornhill, the rest of the Chiefs safeties are Bryan Cook (70), Deon Bush (65), Nazeeh Johnson (65) and Zayne Anderson (62).

"Madden 23" ratings for cornerbacks and defensive line will be released on Thursday, so we can look forward to finding out where Chris Jones ranks among the best in the NFL.