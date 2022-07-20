Arrowheadlines: NFL Network claims Chiefs unhappy Orlando Brown was unwilling to work with them

The latest

Jeff Chadiha revels the Chiefs aren’t happy with Orlando Brown

Here’s the official clip from the 12pm edition of NFL Now on NFL Network from Monday where Chadiha talks about Orlando Brown & the #Chiefs https://t.co/HgHBwCl8bQ pic.twitter.com/8mtLL4mM53 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 19, 2022

NFL milestones that can be reached in 2022: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce on brink of history | CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes Needs 4,500 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes to become the fourth quarterback ever with four career seasons of those totals, joining Tom Brady (five), Drew Brees (four) and Peyton Manning (four). Needs 35 touchdown passes to become the fifth quarterback ever with four career seasons with at least 35 touchdown passes, joining Tom Brady (six), Aaron Rodgers (six), Drew Brees (four) and Peyton Manning (four). Needs 2,264 passing yards in his first 12 starts to surpass Matthew Stafford (21,254) for the most passing yards ever by a player in his first 75 career starts. Mahomes has 18,991 passing yards in his career. Needs 23 touchdown passes in his first 12 starts to surpass Dan Marino (173) for the most ever by a player in his first 75 career starts. Mahomes is at 151 career touchdown passes.

Over/Under Win Predictions for Every NFL Team in 2022 | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs Over/Under: 10.5 The Kansas City Chiefs have been the AFC’s premier franchise since the start of the 2019 campaign, but they’re going to be pushed this season. The Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers all made landscape-changing roster moves this offseason, while Kansas City might experience a slight backslide. The Chiefs’ decision to trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins changes their offensive dynamic. Patrick Mahomes must become more of a distributor to take full advantage of his wide receivers, including the newly acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore. Kansas City also chose to move on from All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu and replace him with Justin Reid. Meanwhile, left tackle Orlando Brown could be a training camp and possible regular-season holdout after the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to the franchise-tag deadline. With Mahomes leading the way, the Chiefs remain among the AFC’s best. But their standing as the AFC West’s top dog isn’t so certain anymore. Prediction: Over

Around the NFL

Sean Payton admits he thinks he’ll return to NFL sideline at some point | NFL.com

“I’m really excited about FOX and working with the crew,” Payton said. “It’s going to be a great experience. I’m looking forward to being on the other side.” The other side might seem luxurious, but based on how Payton is speaking about his future, it doesn’t seem as if it will keep him for long. It’s not rare to see coaches leave the studio or broadcast booth for another job on the sideline; last year, it was Urban Meyer who left FOX’s college football coverage for a short-lived shot at the NFL in an outcome that once seemed far-fetched.

A year later, NFL free agent Carl Nassib says he agonized over decision to come out publicly | ESPN

Nassib, who is a free agent after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year, told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan in an interview that aired Tuesday that he “stared at the phone for, like, an hour just looking at it, trying to hype myself up. “The last thing I said was like, ‘You know what — for the kids.’ And pressed post.” Nassib, who was a third-round draft pick by the Browns in 2016, became the first openly gay active player in the NFL. He told Strahan he wasn’t concerned about reaction from his teammates, reiterating that he “was met with the most incredible support.” “I just wanted to show that it really doesn’t matter — your sexual orientation,” he said.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Can the Chiefs’ wide receivers be better than last season?

1. Skyy Moore is that dude. Here is the caveat: rookie wide receivers struggle to make an impact in Andy Reid’s offense. In his 23 years of being a head coach, only two wide receivers have come in and gained over 700 yards receiving in their rookie years, and they were DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin. But if Moore comes in and produces right away, he could (in theory) surpass the 75.6 grade I have him projected at. But it’s not likely, as, in those good rookie seasons, Jackson and Maclin still only posted PFF grades of 68.9 and 68.8, respectively. The thing that Moore has going for him is that his release off the line of scrimmage is the best out of any rookie in this class. He is a savvy route runner who easily creates separation at the line of scrimmage.

Skyy Moore and his releases pic.twitter.com/F4fremzsLG — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 27, 2022

A tweet to make you think

The NFL needs to put cameras like this on refs and quarterbacks. https://t.co/Oa7g9zsRIW — Tom Childs (@tomchilds56) July 19, 2022

