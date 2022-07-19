Nick Bolton, Frank Clark and George Karlaftis’ Madden ratings are out

On Monday, EA Sports released its pass-catcher ratings for its “Madden 23” video game. On Tuesday, the company released its ratings for NFL edge rushers and linebackers.

At these positions, not a single Kansas City Chiefs player will begin the season with an overall rating at or above 80. Frank Clark leads the team with an overall score of 78, which is down from his 80 rating one year ago. (Since Chris Jones was listed as a defensive end in “Madden 22,” Clark was second among Kansas City edge rushers).

Straight power coming off the edge ⚡ #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/AEFbOcah8L — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, rookie defensive end George Karlaftis comes in at 74, followed by Mike Danna (69), Josh Kaindoh (62) and Austin Edwards (62).

As the 30th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Karlaftis is rated just behind Aidan Hutchinson (77) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (75) — even though both of them were selected among the first five picks.

Nick Bolton leads Kansas City’s linebackers, beginning the season with a 79 rating, followed by Jermaine Carter Jr. (71), Willie Gay Jr. (69), rookie Leo Chenal (69), Shilique Calhoun (67), Darius Harris (65), Elijah Lee (64) and rookie Mike Rose (63).

“Madden 23” ratings for running backs will be released on Wednesday, when we’ll find out where Clyde Edwards-Helaire ranks among the best in the NFL.