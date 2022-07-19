WATCH: Former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil receives his gold Hall of Fame jacket

Dick Vermeil served as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2001 through 2005, posting a 0.550 regular-season record. Elsewhere, he won two NFC championships (and a Super Bowl) over a 15-year career as a head coach.

On Monday — while his wife Carol was watching with a camera — Vermeil received the gold jacket he will wear when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on August 6.

Clear eyes, all smiles. Dick Vermeil has received his gold jacket, courtesy of @HaggarCo. pic.twitter.com/e97Unt2JBE — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 18, 2022

Even five months after his induction into the Hall was announced, Vermeil still seems to be in shock as he opens the box that contains Haggar’s Hall of Fame jacket No. 361.

“My attitude has always been, ‘If I don’t deserve to get in, I don’t get in; if I do, I’ll get in,’” Vermeil told the Kansas City Star last August. “But I really didn’t expect it. I really didn’t. “And I’m glad I didn’t. It made it more exciting that I didn’t expect it, you know?”

The 2022 enshrinement ceremony will be available on NFL Network and ESPN.