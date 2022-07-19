WATCH: Patrick Mahomes hosts guest for ESPN’s ‘My Wish’

(If you can’t see the above YouTube embed, click here.)
Here is the information on how the visit all came about, via ESPN:
My Wish: Patrick Mahomes grants Myka Eilers’ wish | SportsCenter
Myka Eilers, a young girl from California that has been through two open-heart surgeries before the age of one, and will need a third surgery in the future. In spite of the adversity Myka has faced in her childhood, it hasn’t deterred her from her ultimate goal, to be a quarterback in the NFL. For her wish, Myka wants to meet the quarterback of her favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
