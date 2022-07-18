Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Madden ratings are out

It is that special time of the year, when NFL players begin to find out their EA Sports Madden ratings. We should note that “Madden 23” is set to launch on August 19.

Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is the top-rated tight end as a 98 overall player. That leaves only a small margin for Kelce to get back into the 99 Club, where he started (and stayed all season) last year for the “Madden 22” game.

Top 15 TEs in Madden NFL 23:



Travis Kelce: 98

George Kittle: 97

Mark Andrews: 93

Darren Waller: 91

TJ Hockenson: 89

Kyle Pitts: 87

Mike Gesicki: 86

Dallas Goedert: 85

Hunter Henry: 84

Zach Ertz: 84

Dawson Knox: 83

Tyler Higbee: 83

Dalton Schultz: 82

Noah Fant: 82

Evan Engram: 81 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022

Kelce is one year older, likely leading to his rating decreasing slightly. Kelce is still one of the better pass-catchers in the game, with a catching rating of 96.

Kelce is ranked as the third-best pass-catcher in the game, period — behind only Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp. There are only five players ahead of Kelce with a better catching rating in Adams, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Hopkins and Hunter Renfrow.

Other Chiefs tight ends ratings

Noah Gray (65 overall)

Blake Bell (64 overall)

Jody Fortson (64 overall)

Jordan Franks (60 overall)

James Winchester (31 overall)

Madden’s take on Chiefs receivers

Switching gears to wide receivers, the No. 1 receiver in the game (and a member of the 99 Club) is now-Chiefs rival Davante Adams.

The best WRs in the game



Who will you be using in #Madden23? pic.twitter.com/NYijC7E038 — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2022

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is ranked the third best wide receiver in the game with a rating of 97, and his speed and acceleration rating both stayed at 99 overall.

The highest-rated Chiefs wide receiver is JuJu Smith-Schuster at an 80 overall. That’s six overall points down from last season, in which Smith-Schuster had many was injuries.

Other Chiefs wide receiver ratings

Mecole Hardman (79 overall)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (76 overall)

Josh Gordon (74 overall)

Skyy Moore (72 overall)

Justyn Ross (69 overall)

Corey Coleman (68 overall)

Gary Jennings (68 overall)

Cornell Powell (67 overall)

Daurice Fountain (67 overall)

“Madden 23” ratings for edge rushers will be released tomorrow. We’ll find out where Frank Clark ranks at tackling, pursuit and power moves.