Arrowheadlines: The Raiders could cause chaos in the AFC West

The latest

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division | NFL.com

AFC WEST Las Vegas Raiders 2021 record: 10-7 · 2nd in AFC West Making the playoffs last season was no small feat, considering all of the trials and tribulations the Raiders experienced. Repeating that effort in 2022 certainly won’t be easy, given how loaded this AFC West suddenly appears to be, but Las Vegas added supreme firepower on each side of the ball. Davante Adams and Chandler Jones not only give the Silver and Black a pair of veteran stars with “take over the game” potential, but they perfectly complement two emerging stars (Hunter Renfrow and Maxx Crosby) who fueled last season’s playoff push. If Josh McDaniels has learned the right lessons from his failure as a first-time head coach in Denver, the Raiders could have a five-star general directing an all-star squad capable of hanging with any team in a stacked AFC. The only reason Las Vegas isn’t getting more burn as a serious contender? Its division rivals are quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson. But overlook Derek Carr at your own peril.

PFN Mock Draft: All 32 NFL teams’ most-picked player in the 2023 NFL Draft | Pro Football Network | Pro Football Network

3) Kansas City Chiefs: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame (23.2%) The Kansas City Chiefs are projected to pick at the tail end of Round 1 (No. 30 overall). Even with that many picks ahead of them, the users clearly are in tune with what the team needs. Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey is one of three defensive lineman picked by Chiefs’ users a heavy portion of the time. Foskey, however, comes in just under a quarter of the time as the long defensive end brings with him the high-level potential to be a game-wreaker off the edge.

The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1 | Clutch Points

12. Kansas City Chiefs Year released: 1972 Kansas City’s logo is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, and it’s arguably more iconic than ever. The Chiefs’ modern success under Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid catapulted them into one of the league’s most well-known clubs. Similar to San Francisco’s logo, Kansas City’s shows so much about the team’s identity with so little. It has the city initials in the center, much like San Francisco, but is surrounded by a distinct arrowhead instead of a circle. The logo also pairs nicely with Arrowhead Stadium, which is now known as one of the loudest and most passionate in the league.

Jaguars TE Evan Engram’s early career path resembles Travis Kelce’s | Black and Teal

Andrew Cooper of Fantasy Alarm recently dug a pretty interesting tidbit. He noted on social media that Engram is “the same age, right now” (27), that Travis Kelce was “when he logged his first 1,000-yard season. Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the NFL right now and is sixth in receiving yards by tight ends on the All-Time list with 9,286. He earned three First-Team All-Pro designations and made the Pro Bowl seven times since the Kansas City Chiefs made him a third-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft.

7 Bargain-Bin NFL Free Agents Who Can Help Teams in 2022 | Bleacher Report

OL Mike Remmers Mike Remmers has spent time with eight different franchises—participating in regular season games for six of them—since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He has a wealth of experience stemming from those various stops, as he’s played nearly every position on the offensive line over the past decade. Remmers took snaps everywhere along the line except for center for the Kansas City Chiefs over the last two years, proving he can still assist a top-tier club in a variety of ways. That knowledge and versatility will make him a tremendous asset for a contending team looking to bolster its offensive line depth with a dependable but cost-effective veteran. Offensive line injuries have derailed many championships hopes over the years, so having a strong insurance policy like Remmers on the roster could pay off if a starter goes down.

5 Intriguing Kansas City Chiefs Player Prop Bets to Back This Season | The Sacramento Bee

SKYY MOORE OVER 680.5 RECEIVING YARDS The rookie should enjoy lots of opportunities in the Chiefs offense this season. He had 1,292 receiving yards for Western Michigan last year, which inspired Kansas City to snap him up in the NFL Draft. He caught the eye with his pace and movement, and he is now heading into a team with an elite quarterback and a need for dynamic wide receivers. Moore’s progress was stifled somewhat by a hamstring injury in the offseason, but he has reportedly looked sharp in drills with Mahomes. He has the potential to easily surge past 680.5 receiving yards for the season.

Around the NFL

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson: ‘After this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL’ | NFL.com

Piecing together a top-five wide receiver ranking in today’s NFL can be something of a fool’s errand thanks to the sheer number of premier pass-catchers, but Justin Jefferson is confident projecting himself at the very top of the heap in the near future. “I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL,” Jefferson told Complex’s Kameron Hay. “I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Top 20 Chiefs players for the 2022 season: 12-9

12. Defensive end Frank Clark The guy who has been (or should have been) the Chiefs’ premier pass rusher slides out of the top 10 after a disappointing 2021 campaign. Given that his pressure numbers (29) were similar to Von Miller, Randy Gregory and others, there is hope that Clark could bounce back healthier and get back to near double-digit sacks. If Clark is once again able to be the “closer” — rather than just be “close but not quite” — he’ll be the best EDGE defender on this team. But we all hope he will have strong competition from rookie defensive end George Karlaftis — and perhaps someone who is not yet on the roster, such as Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. Or Clark could continue to slide down these rankings for good reasons (because others step up) or for bad ones (because he doesn’t bounce back).

A tweet to make you think

You have $10 to build your fantasy team pic.twitter.com/pIqyo1yFz9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 15, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media