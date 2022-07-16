Arrowheadlines: An interior lineman is the Chiefs’ ‘best-kept secret’

The latest

CFL’s Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to former Chiefs, Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif | NFL.com

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is still waiting to see whether the NFL comes calling this fall. That doesn’t mean the NFL’s neighbors to the north are going to be as patient. Duvernay-Tardif, who is pausing his football career to complete a medical residency, has a new home in the Canadian Football League — if he wants it. The CFL’s Calgary Stampeders traded the rights to Duvernay-Tardif to the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, the league announced. In exchange for the rights to sign Duvernay-Tardif, Calgary is receiving two conditional picks. If the Canadian guard signs with the Alouettes or any other team in the CFL in 2022 or beyond, Montreal will send its second-round pick to Calgary, while the Stampeders will also have the option to swap their first-round pick with the Alouettes’ selection, should the latter’s be in a higher position. Another way in which the Alouettes are trying to entice Duvernay-Tardiff is by allowing him to have M.D. added to his name on his jersey.

Every NFL Team’s Best-Kept Secret for 2022 | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: C Creed Humphrey It didn’t take Creed Humphrey long to make his way into the starting lineup for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6’5”, 309-pounder from Oklahoma wound up starting all 17 games as a rookie, allowing just a single sack in almost 1,200 snaps. However, when ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled NFL executives, coaches and players for a list of the top-10 interior offensive linemen, Humphrey didn’t make the cut—although he was included in the “honorable mention” section: “A stellar rookie season has Humphrey poised for next year’s top 10. ‘He’s coming,’ a prominent NFL coach said. Humphrey ranked tops among centers in Pro Football Focus rating (91.8) and pass block win rate (97.7%), and his run block win rate (71.8%) was fifth. ‘Really came on late in the year,’ an NFL personnel evaluator said. ‘He presented a lot of problems for us.’ But one NFL vice president says Humphrey is good but ‘a little overrated’ and wants to see more.” Take that divergence of opinion and add the relative anonymity that goes part and parcel with manning the inside of the offensive line, and Humphrey remains something of an under-the-radar player outside Kansas City. But if his 2022 tape looks anything like 2021, he’ll be known coast-to-coast soon enough.

Full details on the NFL’s franchise tag deadline, plus ranking the NFL’s top-10 QB-coaching duos | CBS Sports

1. Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid — Kansas City Chiefs Despite playing just one game in his rookie season, Mahomes has thrown for the fifth-most passing yards (18,991) and has the highest passer rating (105.8) through a player’s first five seasons in the league (second in touchdown passes with 151). Mahomes has the most passing yards (18,707) and passing touchdowns (151) of any player over the last four years. He’s off to one of the greatest starts for any quarterback in league history. Reid is already one of the top 10 coaches in NFL history and continues to climb up the all-time rankings each season. Reid is the only coach in NFL history to take two different teams to four straight conference championship games — the Eagles went from 2001 to 2004 and the Chiefs went from 2018 to 2021. He has 19 postseason victories, tied with Don Shula for the third most in NFL history (only Bill Belichick and Tom Landry have more playoff wins). Reid has made nine conference championship games (only Belichick and Landry have more) in his Hall of Fame career.

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 offensive tackles for 2022: Execs, coaches, players make their picks for the best in the game | ESPN

Honorable mentions Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs: Brown made his third career Pro Bowl in his fourth NFL season, his first as a full-time left tackle after a trade from Baltimore to Kansas City. He ranked first in run block win rate (80.6%) among tackles with at least 600 snaps played. Evaluators are still torn on him, though. “Against average competition, he’ll dominate,” an NFL personnel director said. “Against good competition, he doesn’t look good. He’s big, not super athletic. Finds a way most weeks.” A quick passing game helps him, and asking him to play in space for extended periods can be an issue. His pass block win rate last season (87.1%) was outside the top 40 at the position. A high-ranking NFL exec said, “To me, he’s a right tackle. He’s a mauler, a little lazy in his play.”

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations | NFL.com

The Texans ownership of Janice McNair, Hannah and Cal McNair released the following statement on Friday: “We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021. “Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct. “We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”

NFL player and South Fort Myers High School standout, Sammy Watkins holds youth football camp | News Press

The veteran NFL wide receiver, who joined the Green Bay Packers in free agency this offseason, held his second annual free football camp at his alma mater, South Fort Myers High School. NFL player and South Fort Myers High School standout, Sammy Watkins holds youth football camp The stormy weather didn’t deter Watkins’ efforts as the event was delayed until players were able to take the field and compete through a light drizzle. “This is something I’m trying to do every year,” Watkins said. “Just trying to give back in whatever way I can.” Watkins energetically competed along with the kids and gave them pointers as he moved from drill to drill, each run by local coaches and pros like Tre Boston. Fort Myers “always calls me back,” Watkins said. “It’s just great to be back to see guys I played high school with, family members, my family’s out here, so it’s really a good feeling.”

Would You Pay $400 to Go to a Denver Broncos Game? You Might Have To | Retro 102.5

You may not be able to help the ticket price, though — a separate report from Bookies.com estimates that a Denver Broncos ticket will cost nearly $600 by 2030. On the bright side, you might be able to keep the beer. Betway found that booze at a Broncos game is less expensive than the NFL average. Plus, other fans have it worse than supporters of the orange and blue. In 2025, Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to pay around $430 to attend a game, while Las Vegas Raiders fans will have to pay a whoppin’ $771.

Around the AFC West: latest storylines as training camp inches closer

Denver Broncos A defense in question? The Broncos’ biggest offseason splash was signing former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory — but there were still some other signings they believe will help solidify last season’s improved defense. After Gregory’s deal was announced, Denver stayed quiet — unless you consider signing former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton loud enough to make an impact. This Broncos’ defense has a lot of potential for 2022. In the draft, Denver emphasized defense, selecting linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive end Matt Henningsen, cornerback Faion Hicks and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. With these players, the Broncos are preparing for today and the future.

Top two — and he's not two. @jsimms1119 picked as @NFL's top safety in 2022 by @ESPN panel of executives, coaches and players » https://t.co/bUv0hGLVb0 pic.twitter.com/1HO107yDv0 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, linebacker Bradley Chubb’s rookie contract is set to expire after this season; he will be trying to play out of his mind to get an extension. But he has had problems staying healthy, so it will be interesting to see how training camp goes with him. This could be the last year we see Chubb in a Broncos uniform.

No deal between Chiefs and Orlando Brown will get done today, but KC was aggressive.



Its final offer was a six-year, $139 million deal ($23.16M avg) that included a $30.25 million signing bonus and $95 million in first five years.



Both sides hope for new deal after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2022

