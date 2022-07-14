Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz has announced his retirement from the NFL, releasing the news through a tweet on Thursday.

“I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” said Schwartz. “It’s been almost two years since I injured my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I’m currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it’s clear my body won’t ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it may never go away. “I’ve enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled. Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career. My 7,894 consecutive snap streak and 4 All-Pro nominations are my proudest individual accomplishments, far exceeding my own expectations. I’ve met so many great people and forged relationships that will last a lifetime. Football was a big part of my life and always will be. But I never defined myself as only a football player.”

Schwartz, 33, also had an NFL consecutive-start streak that ended at 134 in 2020 when his back flared up during the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills. That was the last time he appeared in an NFL game.

In total, Schwartz started 70 regular-season and seven playoff games for Kansas City. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and was named a second-team All-Pro on three occasions (2016, 2017, 2019). And of course... he was the starting right tackle in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV victory.

Schwartz originally entered the league as a second-round pick (37th overall) for the Cleveland Browns in 2012. The former University of California player joined the Chiefs as a free agent in 2016.

Ever since the Chiefs released Schwartz (and fellow offensive tackle Eric Fisher) before the 2021 season, he’s been redefining himself through social media, posting about cooking and reacting to NFL news. Kansas City fans will continue to hear from him.