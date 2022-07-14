Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes and Coors Light partner to raise money for his charity

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes Appears In Unique Coors Campaign | Forbes

The NFL has strict rules limiting how its active players can endorse alcoholic beverages. So Coors Light came up with a clever way around it involving Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During a summer ad campaign debuting Wednesday, Mahomes won’t technically promote Coors Light; instead he will do so for a Coors-brand flashlight called “The Coors Light.” “It’s a play on words. We love the pun,” Chris Steele, Coors Light’s senior director of marketing, exclusively shared. “It’s a way for him to have a fun, little campaign with Coors Light while still following all the rules.” Coors Light is selling the flashlight on its website for $15 — which is the quarterback’s number. All proceeds will go to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, the quarterback’s charity which focuses on improving the lives of children in needy communities.

Introducing The Coors Light. Get your The Coors Light at https://t.co/i6C9th3Uyw pic.twitter.com/zkmJ88XFcF — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 13, 2022

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson in Texas | Chiefs Wire

Chiefs wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson were spotted catching passes from Mahomes and backup QB Shane Buechele down in Texas. The Chiefs’ Instagram account shared photos on their story of the receivers catching passes. The photos were taken by Heather Smith, who regularly photographs the players who are training with APEC’s Bobby Stroupe. We also know that Mahomes planned to have some players down in Texas for throwing sessions between mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Le’Veon Bell excited for ‘next chapter,’ ‘truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey’ | NFL.com

A day after saying he would not play football in 2022, Le’Veon Bell released a statement on social media Wednesday that seemed to hint he was retiring from the NFL as he was “excited for the next chapter” of his life and would “solely” focus on his “new sport” of boxing. Bell, whose Instagram post was accompanied by a picture of him wrapping his hand for boxing training, was once regarded as one of the NFL’s top running backs during his time as an All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-2017. Bell then sat out the 2018 season amid a contract dispute with the Steelers and, despite signing a lucrative contract with the New York Jets in 2019, his career was never the same.

NFL Scout Compares Tyreek Hill to Steph Curry, ‘So Glad’ He’s Not with Chiefs Anymore | Bleacher Report

An unnamed AFC personnel evaluator told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March, is comparable to one of the NBA’s best players. “I’m so glad he doesn’t play for the Chiefs anymore,” the exec said. “I know they will still be good, but I don’t think they will be the same. You can’t be. That level of speed, he’s like Steph Curry in that he keeps you in every game, keeps you honest, keeps you scared.”

What Will Make 2022 Season A Success For Chiefs? | The Draft Network

The quest for a seventh straight AFC West title is going to be a difficult one for the Chiefs in 2022. Even if they have to secure a playoff berth as a Wild-card team, there’s an expectation that Kansas City will make a Super Bowl run again. If they want to make the 2022 season a success, the division title isn’t what matters. The Chiefs need to make another championship run, however they can, to be satisfied with their upcoming season.

Around the NFL

Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu has no favorite in QB battle: ‘Whoever’s back there, I’ll be doing everything I can to keep him safe’ | NFL.com

Ekwonu isn’t backing any particular signal-caller, though. Instead, he’s lending his support to head coach Matt Rhule and his staff’s decision-making. “Whoever the coaching staff puts out there, you know, I feel like we’ll be ready to go,” Ekwonu told NFL Network’s Jane Slater at the Masterminds summit, which took place July 6 through Sunday. “We’re all just excited to enter training camp. I feel like we all got full confidence in the coaching staff and whoever’s back there, I’ll be doing everything I can to keep him safe.”

Attorney: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder won’t testify under subpoena | ESPN

In a letter, attorney Karen Patton Seymour called the committee’s concerns that her client would withhold information if not testifying under a subpoena “baseless.” On Tuesday, Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) accepted Snyder’s offer to testify July 28 via videoconference, but said in a letter to Seymour that the committee would issue a subpoena and wanted a response from Snyder by noon today. Though the subpoena was issued, it was not served to Snyder, who is still overseas, multiple sources said. U.S. marshals serve subpoenas on behalf of the committee in the United States but, according a spokesperson, the Marshals Service “has no authority to serve a Congressional subpoena internationally.” Seymour could accept the subpoena on Snyder’s behalf but has not done so.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Here’s what can happen if the Chiefs don’t sign Orlando Brown to a new deal

Brown could refuse to sign the franchise tag While Brown is not required to sign his contract tender, most players do sign them after the July 15 deadline. The reason is simple: no matter what, the team retains its rights to the player for the coming season; as long as the tender offer remains unsigned, the player can’t sign a contract with another team until at least the following year. The player has until the Tuesday following Week 10’s games to sign the contract tender. If they don’t, they may not play for any team in that season — and no matter what happens, the team has the option to once again apply the franchise tag to them for the following year. But as long as the franchise tender is unsigned, Brown is under no obligation to the team. He is not required to report to training camp — and therefore will not be subject to fines if he misses any of it. While it’s possible he could delay signing the tender in order to avoid some of the Chiefs’ training camp sessions, he’ll likely sign it before camp concludes; it’s in his best interest to go into the season prepared to play at a high level.

A tweet to make you think

Even with turbulence, the Jet still finds the endzone @MecoleHardman4 | #TouchdownTuesday pic.twitter.com/lHqaovsVg7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 12, 2022

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media