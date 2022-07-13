Getting to know Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie

With Kansas City Chiefs training camp less than a month away, Arrowhead Pride has reached out to the club’s rookie draftees’ college coaches to get to know them better. Our “Rookie Conversations” continue with Georgia Southern defensive coordinator and secondary coach Will Harris, who speaks about his time coaching first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie while both were with the University of Washington.

Here is a sample of what we learned about McDuffie:

What’s one thing Chiefs fans need to know about McDuffie before they see him in action at training camp?

Harris: “I would just say [he’s] ultra-competitive — and just relentless. Ever since the first day he set foot at Washington, I just knew there was something special about him. He would always be in my office wanting to learn, watch the tape and watch all the former guys that came before him.”

One of the things that has stood out to me about McDuffie is his aggressiveness. Has he always been that aggressive?

Harris: “That was one of the biggest things we saw about him — even though a lot of people knock corners for not wanting to tackle… Trent is very aggressive — and he’s not afraid to put his nose in there. He’s got really good ball skills — which I can’t wait for you guys to see… He’s only played there for two and a half years, to be honest, and still hasn’t even touched [the] potential of what he could become... One thing I’ll say they will get in him: he can play multiple positions on the back end… [At Washington,] we were fortunate to have another guy on the other side of him that we could move around — [so] we just put Trent on their best receiver so he could lock them down. He played nickel for us [and] he played safety for us, so I know for a fact he’s going to be able to go in there and play all five positions on the back end.”

Do you think that in Week 1, McDuffie will be able to go one-on-one with the top wide receivers in the division?

Harris: “Yep. One thing about Trent is he’s smart, man. Like I said: he gets it. You can throw him out there and he’ll figure it out… He’s going to make sure that he understands the scheme and that he understands his technique… He came in as a pro with a pro mindset. All he needed was [for us] to teach him the techniques and teach him the scheme. The rest he’s going to take care of and figure out. That was one of the most impressive things about him... I tell people all the time: you’re getting a pro. He’s already pro-made.”

