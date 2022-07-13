Chiefs safety Justin Reid says ‘we’re going to put up 100 points’ in every game

Speaking on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, new Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid pulled no punches: despite trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, the Kansas City offense will continue to be dominant.

“We are going to come out and put up a 100 points. We have the greatest football quarterback in the game.”

“The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do,” declared Reid, via NFL.com. “We’re going to come out [and] we’re going to put up 100 points. We have the greatest football quarterback in the game. “The top three — in no particular order, although I’m sure you guys can guess who is my No. 1 — [are] Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And when you have a quarterback — and you have an offensive system [and] a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time — you’re always going to put up points.”

But Reid said that the team’s success wouldn’t be just because of its offense.

“We’re going to combine that with great football across the board: complementary offense, defense and special teams. We’re going to go out and win games. We’re in the toughest division in the NFL; that’s no secret. It’s gonna be fireworks every time anybody plays [us] — and you’re going to want to watch that.”

Now that he’s been through the team’s offseason program, Reid called defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme “very electric.”

“There’s a lot of moving pieces,” he observed. “You can’t just be a one-trick pony in that defense; you gotta be able to play multiple positions.”

Reid said that for this reason, opposing offenses will find it very difficult to know from where the Kansas City defense will be attacking.

“Pressures are going to be coming from all angles,” he said. “Coverages twist left, they twist right. Sometimes [linebackers] are dropping deep — [and] then safeties are coming down low. “And there’s a bunch of double calls in the defense, too — where a call will change based on the offense’s formation. When we switch from one formation to a different formation, it might automatically check into (or out of) a pressure to keep quarterbacks on their toes. Thinking they have a coverage split right, they’re going to make an audible [to] adjust the formation to get into the right check. That adjustment checks us into the right call — and now we’re attacking it from a different angle.”

Reid also said that he’s enjoyed becoming one of the defensive unit’s leaders.

“A lot of guys throw around the term ‘being a leader.’ [But] being a leader isn’t just about going and saying the right things. It’s about doing the right things. It’s about being a force multiplier — and when you’re on the field, everyone picks up their game a little bit more.”

And then he revealed that while he was considering where to go in free agency, he got a call from one of the team’s other leaders. Mahomes telephoned him, urging him to come to Kansas City.