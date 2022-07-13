Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce misses out on the top 5 of ‘players over 30’ rankings

The latest

WR Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs When Josh Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs it felt like a last chance for him to cash in on the potential that he’s shown throughout his career. Once upon a time, Gordon had 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in his second season with the Cleveland Browns. But that was nearly 10 years ago. Gordon has been suspended by the league six times in his career for various violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. The 30-year-old receiver ended up playing in 12 games and making seven starts for the Chiefs. However, he only saw 14 targets, bringing in five catches for 32 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson so there are 260 vacated targets within the offense. However, the Chiefs were fairly aggressive in adding to the receiver room. They signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson while adding Skyy Moore in the 2nd round of the draft. Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman were all more productive than Gordon. Expectations will be high for Moore as a second-round pick. That potentially leaves Gordon as the fifth-best receiver on the roster. Typically, a team will look to have receivers that low on the depth chart contribute on special teams. Gordon only has five special teams snaps in his entire career. That might make him more expendable and the Chiefs would get out of his $895,000 cap hit entirely.

C: Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) The third rookie offensive lineman to make our first-team All Under 25 Team. Humphrey was the No. 1 center in the NFL last year, according to PFF, and also recorded the highest run blocking grade among any center with a 93.1. The Chiefs have found a franchise center.

6. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (32) In the Chiefs’ backyard-style offense, with Patrick Mahomes slinging it off script, a safety valve is essential. Kelce has been that, and more, for eight years and counting. The big man still moves like a receiver, and he’s basically never not open.

The relationship between former Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry and former college football player turned motivational speaker Inky Johnson was displayed on a recent episode of “The Pivot Podcast.” Johnson was a guest on a show hosted by former NFL Stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark. He explored the close friendship he’s had with Berry and the assistance he gave during his cancer diagnosis in 2014. “EB is like a little brother to me,” said Johnson. “When he got drafted, I’ll never forget when he called me, and he was like, ‘Big bro, I’m gonna wear 29. I was like, ‘You ain’t gotta do that. Your dad played; wear your dad’s number. You’re a great player, rock your own number, you ain’t gotta wear a number for me.’”

The Patriots traded the former first-round selection to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round selection, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Harry arrived in New England as the first high selection at the position in years, but never lived up to the expectation as a Patriot. He played in just seven games as a rookie and never broke 350 receiving yards in a season with New England, arriving at a strange time of transition for the Patriots under center. When 2021 arrived, Harry was ready for a change of scenery but didn’t receive it, instead narrowly making the team’s 53-man roster before appearing in 12 games (four starts), catching just 12 passes while teammates Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers found success with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

“I’m done with football,” Gronkowski said Tuesday in Boston. “Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships — obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.” Gronkowski called the Bucs on June 13, just after the team’s three-day minicamp wrapped up, to notify them of his plans to retire and made his public announcement June 21.

The team is set to officially debut the red helmet in a Week 9 home game versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which will be streamed live on Prime Video in a Thursday Night Football feature. The Texans will give a sneak peak of the new look during a training camp practice on July 30.

“We’re thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization,” Texans president Greg Grissom said in a statement. “We’ve consistently shown we’re not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of training camp is on the horizon and we’re excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon.”

