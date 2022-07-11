 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at American Century Championship

The two Kansas City stars had a lot of laughs at the annual celebrity golf tournament.

By John Dixon
/ new
2022 American Century Championship - Round One Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

As you may already know, Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both participated in the American Century Championship golf tournament at Lake Tahoe over the weekend. Social media was filled with video clips from the event — where the two friends had their usual good time together.

On Thursday, Mahomes tweeted about an unusual autograph signing.

By his own admission, Mahomes didn’t play well on Friday. But he sank a very long putt to close the day — and spotted a very young (future) fan who should get the ball.

But Mahomes wasn’t the only one to sink an impressive putt over the weekend. He may, however, have been the only one to drop his putter in the water hazard.

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry also played in the tournament — and Mahomes demonstrated some Curry-like skills.

And one good impression deserves another... right?

In their last on-field meeting, Mahomes out-dueled Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. But on Saturday, Mahomes saved his friend’s face — if not his life.

After Saturday’s round, Kelce... uhhh... grabbed a beer.

On Sunday, Mahomes caught up with an old friend.

There was also a non-celebrity participant on Sunday. But thanks to Twitter, he now may be famous enough to actually play in the tournament next year.

Ex-NFL quarterback Tony Romo once again won the tournament...

...but when it was over, people still wanted to hear from Mahomes and Kelce.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...