As you may already know, Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both participated in the American Century Championship golf tournament at Lake Tahoe over the weekend. Social media was filled with video clips from the event — where the two friends had their usual good time together.

On Thursday, Mahomes tweeted about an unusual autograph signing.

Signed this yesterday for this guy… dude has the signature tattoo on top of the other today.. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/UUtLxzjwzM — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 7, 2022

By his own admission, Mahomes didn’t play well on Friday. But he sank a very long putt to close the day — and spotted a very young (future) fan who should get the ball.

Worst round of golf i played in a long time! But great way to end it! See y’all tomorrow! https://t.co/M8xxiud7bJ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 8, 2022

But Mahomes wasn’t the only one to sink an impressive putt over the weekend. He may, however, have been the only one to drop his putter in the water hazard.

No one even noticed my putter went in the pond… Lolol https://t.co/Om7Pq6ZOm0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 8, 2022

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry also played in the tournament — and Mahomes demonstrated some Curry-like skills.

Patrick Mahomes doing his best Steph impression pic.twitter.com/RdB31PY2qQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 9, 2022

And one good impression deserves another... right?

Steph doing his best Patrick Mahomes impression pic.twitter.com/XfBZWuwCui — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2022

In their last on-field meeting, Mahomes out-dueled Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. But on Saturday, Mahomes saved his friend’s face — if not his life.

After Saturday’s round, Kelce... uhhh... grabbed a beer.

Gotta love @tkelce just walking off the course and giving the people what they want at the #AmericanCenturyChampionship. Peoples Champ. Good attempt at the beer bong too. Barely over four seconds. pic.twitter.com/VzRFXfxWRp — Matt Dula (@MattDula17) July 9, 2022

On Sunday, Mahomes caught up with an old friend.

Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes reunited on the golf course pic.twitter.com/jtIHVvj6NB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 10, 2022

There was also a non-celebrity participant on Sunday. But thanks to Twitter, he now may be famous enough to actually play in the tournament next year.

Ex-NFL quarterback Tony Romo once again won the tournament...

Tony Romo is a 1,000 TIMES better at #golf than he EVER was as a #NFL quarterback.



The ONLY title he's ever won is in #LakeTahoe! #LakeTahoe #AmericanCenturyChampionship pic.twitter.com/2KdjDoBTFY — Sports Plus (@PrepSportsPlus) July 10, 2022

...but when it was over, people still wanted to hear from Mahomes and Kelce.