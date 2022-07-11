Let’s Argue: the Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs will overpay Orlando Brown Jr.

We are going to overpay Brown… — John Guyer (@karma09293) July 5, 2022

When you have the best quarterback in the world, the No. 1 priority is keeping him clean in the pocket. And last season, the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl left tackle did exactly that.

Now, Kansas City looking to lock in a new contract with Brown before this Friday’s deadline. Considering that the Chiefs gave up a first-round pick to acquire him in the first place, I find it hard to believe they’re not extremely motivated to get a deal done.

To me, overpaying for Brown isn’t a thing, because we know he won’t get Trent Williams money. But you’re still probably looking at a deal in the range of $22-23 million per year — and for a top 10 left tackle who’s only 26 years old, you do that every single time.

For the Chiefs, protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blind side is the most important thing.

The Chiefs’ defense does NOT need Robert Quinn to be successful

The Chiefs do NOT need Robert Quinn to be a successful defense this year…though it would be icing on the cake. — The Burn Sports Talk (@The_BurnKC) July 5, 2022

I agree with this take from beginning to end.

While pass rushing from the defensive end is my only major concern on this roster, the Chiefs’ defense could still be good enough to win games. But if you bring in an established veteran like Quinn, it could be a top 5 unit.

Last season, Quinn totaled 18.5 sacks. Just to put that number in perspective, he had more than half the sacks Kansas City totaled as a team (31).

I’m all in on general manager Brett Veach making a play for Quinn.

The Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII

Stop posting negativity with this man. Chiefs winning super bowl 2023 and that’s that. — 8UHEARD (@8UHEARD) July 5, 2022

I love the energy of this take.

There are obviously a lot of question marks surrounding the Kansas City roster — which is fair. There are a ton of moving parts and a lot of young players.

Having said that, as long as Mahomes is under center, the Chiefs’ expectation should always be Super Bowl or bust.

And while the roster has less experience with all these young players, there’s no denying the upgrade in talent and physicality across the board. If things start clicking on all cylinders, you’ll be hard-pressed to pick against Kansas City in the playoffs.

But that’s the question: how long will it take for everything to come together?

Hopefully it will be soon — because in this loaded AFC, the Chiefs won’t want to dig themselves into a hole.

Trade Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mecole Hardman for Saquon Barkley

Trade CEH and Hardmon to giants for Barkley and a 3rd and 7th round pick. — Roger Mihalko (@trangthetroll) July 5, 2022

First, this isn’t Madden.

Second, Kansas City’s running back room is fine; it has plenty of depth.

Third, when you’ve already lost Tyreek Hill, trading Hardman isn’t a good move.

Finally... can Barkley even stay healthy?

I’ll pass.