Chiefs fans weigh in on 2022 win total, Orlando Brown and Juan Thornhill’s guarantee

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs.

2022 win total

Kansas City’s fans remain awfully confident in their Chiefs despite them having one of the toughest schedules in the league. Asked for a 2022 win total, more than half (59%) of fans believe Kansas City finishes in the 9-to-12 win range. The rest of the fan base thinks the Chiefs will finish 13-4 or better (41%).

Orlando Brown’s status

With the deadline for Orlando Brown Jr. to sign a long-term deal with the Chiefs two weeks away, most fans (72%) remain confident that it will happen. About a quarter (24%) of the fan base believes Brown plays the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

The Thornhill guarantee

In mid-June, Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill guaranteed that he would have an All-Pro season. Nearly half the fan base (45%) is behind Thornhill, believing it will come true.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.