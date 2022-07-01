Let’s Argue: MVS will make the Pro Bowl

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

By the end of the season, the Chiefs will have the best linebacker corps in the league.

For this to become a reality, young linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay must play to their potential. And who am I to say they won’t?

Not only did Bolton have a great rookie year in 2021, but he also was arguably one of the best linebackers in the league when it comes to production. In 16 games played, Bolton finished with 112 combined tackles (70 solo), 11 tackles for losses and three quarterback hits.

Gay, on the other hand, has shown flashes — but we just need to see him healthy for an entire season. The talent and athleticism are clearly there.

Don’t forget the signing of inside linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr., who started all 17 games for the Carolina Panthers a season ago. He finished the year with 88 combined tackles.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Andy Reid will call it a career.

First and foremost, I do hope this topic becomes a discussion in February because that would mean the Lombardi Trophy is coming back to Kansas City.

That said, whether the Chiefs win the Super Bowl or not, I don’t see Andy Reid retiring anytime soon. You can tell Reid is still having fun, and I think it helps when you have someone like Patrick Mahomes under center.

At the very least, I expect Reid to coach through his contract, which ends following the 2025 campaign.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes the Pro Bowl.

If you simply just look at Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s catches, yards and touchdowns from his time in Green Bay, you won’t be blown away.

Having said that, if you look at his yards per catch (17.5), you’ll start to realize why the Chiefs were interested. Valdes-Scantling is 6 feet 4 with 4.3-to-4.4 speed.

Sounds intriguing, but will he make the Pro Bowl?

The odds would tell you no, but the early chemistry between Mahomes and Valdes-Scantling is reportedly there. Also, with Tyreek Hill out of the picture, I’d imagine the Chiefs won’t see as much of the two-high safety look, which should allow more shots downfield for guys like Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.

If the Chiefs’ season were to start poorly (such as a 1-6 record), they should trade Kelce before the deadline.

I really debated including this take, but it’s so wild that I couldn’t resist. Let’s play out this hypothetical. If the Chiefs were to start 1-6, that’s a clear sign the world is coming to an end.

But seriously — the early schedule is indeed rough, but the Chiefs remain among the Super Bowl favorites for a reason. And speaking of favorites — the Chiefs are early betting favorites in five of their first seven games.

Lastly, I know there is still a poor taste in the mouths of some Chiefs fans stemming from the Hill trade, but I believe Kelce will retire a Chief.

Book it!