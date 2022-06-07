 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes posts video from his charity golf tournament in Hawaii

Over the weekend, the Kansas City quarterback was back on the links.

By John Dixon
/ new
Capital One’s The Match VI - Brady &amp; Rodgers v Allen &amp; Mahomes Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back to golf — hosting the second annual 15 and the Mahomes Foundation “Aloha Golf Classic” in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, Mahomes tweeted a video from the tournament, thanking all who participated.

After he and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost narrowly to Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers in “The Match” last week, Mahomes finished third in his own tournament.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Kansas City offensive lineman Kyle Long also participated in the event.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...