Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was back to golf — hosting the second annual 15 and the Mahomes Foundation “Aloha Golf Classic” in Hawaii.

On Tuesday, Mahomes tweeted a video from the tournament, thanking all who participated.

Another great weekend in Hawaii for the 2nd Annual @15andMahomies Aloha Golf Classic presented by @CoorsLight. Thank you to everyone who made the trip to help support an amazing cause. pic.twitter.com/ZVkloUplSK — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 7, 2022

After he and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost narrowly to Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers in “The Match” last week, Mahomes finished third in his own tournament.

#Chiefs quarterback @PatrickMahomes celebrates “island style” w/ third place finish in @15andMahomies Aloha Golf Classic at The Club at Hokuli’a on Hawai’i Island pic.twitter.com/7mO1FxuM5h — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 31, 2021

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Kansas City offensive lineman Kyle Long also participated in the event.