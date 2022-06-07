6 candidates with Chiefs ties on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

On Monday, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

That ballot included six candidates with ties to the Kansas City Chiefs: safety Eric Berry, former general manager John Dorsey, tight end Tony Gonzalez, linebacker Derrick Johnson, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and quarterback Alex Smith. The NFF included writeups on each candidate:

Safety Eric Berry, Tennessee

Two-time unanimous First Team All-American (2008-09) and winner of the 2009 Thorpe Award…2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-SEC selection…SEC’s all-time leader in career INT return yards (494) and single-season INT return yards (265 in 2008).

Former general manager John Dorsey, Connecticut (linebacker)

Named First Team All-American in 1983…Led the team in tackles from 1981-83…Two-time Yankee Conference Defensive Player of the Year (1982-83).

Tight end Tony Gonzalez, California

1996 First Team All-American and First Team All-Pac-10 selection…Holds Cal record for receptions in a bowl game (9 in 1996 Aloha Bowl)…Posted 89 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns during career.

Linebacker Derrick Johnson, Texas

Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-2003, unanimous-2004) and recipient of the 2004 Butkus Award and Nagurski Trophy…2004 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big 12 performer…Led Horns to three 11-win seasons and ranks third all-time at UT with 458 career tackles.

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, Missouri

Two-time First Team All-American (all-purpose), earning consensus honors in 2007…Two-time First Team All-Big 12 performer set conference records for all-purpose yards his first two seasons…Led the FBS with 202.4 ypg in 2008 and broke Mizzou’s record for career all-purpose yards (5,609) in just two seasons.

Quarterback Alex Smith, Utah

2004 First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting…2004 SI National Player of the Year, leading Utah to its first-ever 12-0 season, a BCS bowl victory (2005 Fiesta) and a No. 4 final national ranking…2004 MWC Offensive Player of the Year boasted two league titles and multiple school records.

The ballot was sent to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. The votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023. The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 5, 2023. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the 2023 season.

For more information on the College Football Hall of Fame process, click here.