Final week of Chiefs voluntary OTAs commences on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs continue Phase Three of their offseason program.

As a reminder, here’s what’s allowed during this part of the program:

Phase Three consists of four weeks. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

The Chiefs have three voluntary practices this week and then another four next week:

May 25-26 (Wednesday through Thursday)

May 31-June 2 (Tuesday through Thursday)

June 7-10 (Tuesday through Friday)

Credentialed media is permitted to attend practice and interview coaches and players on Thursday, and media is also permitted to cover each day of the Chiefs’ three-day mandatory minicamp — beginning on Tuesday, June 14 and running through to Thursday, June 16.

Head coach Andy Reid and select players are expected to speak this Thursday, June 9. The Chiefs are scheduled to hold their final voluntary workout of the offseason on Friday.