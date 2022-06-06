PFF named Andy Reid one of three top-tier coaches in NFL

On Monday, Pro Football Focus (PFF) continued its 2022 rankings with head coaches. PFF author Conor McQuiston broke the coaches up into four tiers: Hall of Fame (tier 1), good coaches (tier 2), average coaches (tier 3) and room for improvement (tier 4).

Of course, Reid was listed in the “Hall of Fame” tier, but he was ranked third of three. Here were McQuiston’s comments:

3. ANDY REID, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10.1-6.9 RECORD WITH AVERAGE ROSTER) Offensive Rank: 4/26 (+77 points scored a season) Defensive Rank: 17/26 (+5 points allowed a season) One of the best offensive minds in the league for over two decades, Reid comes in at the bottom of this Hall of Fame tier. This is mostly due to his defenses, which are usually not much to complain about, but that does knock him when compared to the best of the best.

Takeaways

At the beginning of the post, PFF explains how it uses a multilevel model to predict how many wins the head coach may have with what would be considered an “average” roster. The model only predicts that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (11.7) and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (10.7) would have a higher total than Reid (10.1) with what would be considered to be an “average” NFL roster.

It would be difficult to argue against picking Belichick as the top head coach, especially given his regular-season and postseason success. Reid against anyone else — including Harbaugh — is a different story entirely. Since Reid came to Kansas City in 2013, the Chiefs had finished the regular season with less than 10 wins just once — 2014, the only year they missed the playoffs under Reid. The team still went 9-7.

An old friend to the Chiefs, former offensive coordinator (and now-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach) Doug Pederson, ranked in the third tier and 15th overall.