Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes shares the importance of being humble

“I take one kind of thing from that moment,” Allen said. “He goes down and overtime he throws the winning touchdown to Travis (Kelce) goes and dabs Travis up and he runs straight to me and finds me and we can have like a little embrace. “For him to have the respect and the thought process of just winning the game a crazy game, and to go congratulate me in whatever it was, you know, like, that was cool, that was awesome.” For Mahomes, finding Allen wasn’t even a second thought. From experience, he knew he had to do it because Mahomes said he knew how Allen felt. In the past the Chiefs lost in a similar manner against none other than someone sharing the stage: Brady. “It was crazy. I mean, the biggest thing, the emotions were high-low. Fortunately, I think for me, I’ve been in a game like that before with this guy,” Mahomes said gesturing to Brady. “And so I’ve been on the other side of when you don’t get the coin toss, go your way, and then you end up losing the game.” “I learned. Tom came up to me after that game that’s in the locker room came by and said the same type of deal,” Mahomes added. “At that moment, I was wanting to congratulate him on a great game.”

OL Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs Creed Humphrey’s sophomore campaign should be treated differently than everyone else’s season on this list because he’s not simply getting to the point where he’s deserving of recognition for his play. Instead, he could enter the rarified air of being the best player at his respective position and one of the league’s best offensive linemen, period. Humphrey’s rookie season was nothing short of astounding. If not for a typical bias against the big boys up front, who don’t receive enough credit, the 63rd overall pick in the 2021 draft should have garnered Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration. Ja’Marr Chase deservedly won award. However, Humphrey’s play shouldn’t have been overlooked to the degree it was. The rookie graded better than any other center in his first season, according to Pro Football Focus. In fact, he became the highest-graded rookie, regardless of position, in the site’s history.

Running back Jamaal Charles Accolades: First-Team All-Pro (2010, 2013) Second-Team All-Pro (2012) Pro Bowl (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014) Most rushing yards in franchise history (7,260 yards) Highest rushing yards per attempt in franchise history (5.5 yards) Tied for longest rush in franchise history (91 yards) 72 approximate value ranked 34th in franchise history Any fan of the modern Chiefs knows how great running back Jamaal Charles was with the ball in his hands. While Charles will likely never see Canton, the least Kansas City can do is add him to the Hall of Honor.

4. Kansas City Chiefs This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. They replaced him with Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore. While that may be ideal for the lengthy cap health of the squad, it’s hard to argue that the Chiefs won’t take a tiny step backwards initially. The Chiefs will always be competitors as long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback and unstoppable juggernaut Travis Kelce at tight end.

Kansas City Chiefs Although Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s rookie season showed signs of hope – RB11 through his first six professional games – the step backward in Year 2 is cause for concern. CEH finished 59th out of 64 qualifying running backs in yards after contact per attempt (2.4) and third-to-last in target rate per route run at the running back position (13%). The poor rushing efficiency is bearable, but the poor receiving usage is hard to ignore. Especially considering his calling card out of LSU was catching balls out of the backfield. His 0.73 yards per route run ranked 64th out of 68 qualifying running backs – also significantly worse than his teammates Darrel Williams (1.28) and Jerick McKinnon (1.15). Some may also feel that the Ronald Jones addition is the final nail in the coffin for CEH, but it’s not that black and white. Don’t get me wrong though – Jones is a significant threat to earn more carries than Edwards-Helaire after the former first-rounder posted worse rushing efficiency numbers than his rookie season. But full transparency – Jones was not much better ranking 51st in the same category (2.5).

4. Tyrann Mathieu This choice is towards the bottom due to the fact I think that Tyrann Mathieu has a lot to prove but it’s more so for the city. Being that Mathieu is from New Orleans, he has stated multiple times how he wants to bring a championship home. This sort of pressure is one that is a challenge to himself. Because to be honest Mathieu’s legacy is cemented. However, due to his personal determination, he has to prove he can still perform at a game-changing level to get the Saints to the promised land. This upcoming season for the Saints can be a special one. However, it begins with these 5 gentlemen. If these 5 guys are successful then the Saints will have the season that they want. If not, well it will be a long year.

The Cleveland Browns and running back D’Ernest Johnson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with more than $900,000 in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Rapoport reported in March that the Browns planned to tender Johnson, who was a restricted free agent, at the right of first refusal — meaning he had a chance to check out other teams on the open market. Johnson ultimately elected to return to the team that signed him in 2019 following an impressive stint in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. Although Johnson has spent three full seasons on the Browns’ active roster, he was often buried behind the prolific duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and did not see serious opportunity until injuries pressed him into action at different points of the 2021 season.

Daly discussed the reasons behind a seemingly lateral move on the coaching staff in his media remarks on Thursday. “There were a number of things,” Daly said of his reasons for making the switch. “We lost a really good coach in Matt House. I was kind of interested in evoloving a little bit and challenging myself and doing something that was a little bit out of my comfort zone. “I think that’s how you get better — I think that’s how you grow and improve. That was a big part of it from my perspective. I felt like there’s some things I could add to the group and some continuity that we can maintain with that transition — as opposed to having someone from the outside coming in. We were fortunate enough to bring Joe Cullen onto the coaching staff, and it all worked out really well. [I’m] excited about it.” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid echoed Daly’s thoughts, citing Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis’ transition from the wide receivers room last offseason as a precedent for a coach expanding his experience with different positions. “Brendan wanted to move on and try something new,” Reid recalled, “and he came to me with that. I think that’s good. Kind of the same thing with Greg on the offensive side. I think for these guys growing in their profession, I think that important — if you have the flexibility to do it. I was able to move Brendan up — and then Joe, he’s got a great track record as a defensive line coach. We didn’t weaken things. We’ve got a good strong core of coaches.”

