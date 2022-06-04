Arrowheadlines: Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes both benefited from their days as backups

The latest

Aaron Rodgers believes older quarterbacks should be mentors if younger teammates ‘want the help’ | CBS Sports

Rodgers shared how he made himself better during his years behind Favre. By observing and helping Favre, Rodgers helped prepare himself for his later years as a starter. “I was in his hip pocket all the time,” Rodgers said. “I was standing behind him in the huddle sometimes, listening to what he was saying before the start of a period. I was sitting in meetings with him, [taking] a ton of notes. I was watching hours of film on Mondays and Tuesdays trying to give him a little advantage for the week if I saw something that might help him in a game. “I would print out this reports every week. It had all the DB’s we were playing and the catches that were against them and the little things I saw on film. I always joked that he just toss them in the bin on the way out. But for me it was the best thing to learn to prepare for a game.” Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes agrees with Rodgers. Like Rodgers, Mahomes played behind an established veteran at the start of his career in Alex Smith. Mahomes sat behind Smith as a rookie before winning league MVP during his first season as a starter. “I think it’s more on the young guy to learn from these guys than it is for them to be teaching us,” Mahomes said while gesturing to Rodgers and Tom Brady, who were also part of the roundtable. Speaking of Brady, Mahomes shared a moment the two of them had at the end of the 2018 AFC Championship Game. In the midst of his team’s celebration following a dramatic overtime win in Kansas City, Brady, then the Patriots’ quarterback, made a point to find Mahomes while offering him his encouragement. While it was Brady — the older quarterback — who took the initiative, the gesture made all the difference to Mahomes. “I think the biggest thing he said was is, ‘You’re doing it the right way. Just keep it up,’” Mahomes recalled. “That for me just showed that the hard work that I’ve been putting in, it was the right thing and I need to keep doing it [and] do more of it.”

Projecting top NFL rookie leaders in 10 key stat categories: Top five in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks, interceptions, more | ESPN

Touchdowns from scrimmage 1. Breece Hall, New York Jets: 7 2. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers: 6 3. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs: 6 4. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans: 6 5. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets: 6 Watson and Moore just missed the cut in our receiving yardage projections, but the two receivers will benefit from playing in high-scoring Green Bay and Kansas City offenses, respectively. Burks and Wilson won’t get quite as good quarterback play, but that will be offset a bit by high projected volume. Drake London just missed the cut as he is docked for playing in an Atlanta offense likely to struggle for touchdowns. Note that only 26 wide receivers have reached seven touchdowns over the past decade (10 more reached six).

Ex-Chiefs lineman urges players to care for bodies and minds after another tragic death | Kansas City Star

Allen. who played in Kansas City in 2012-15 and 2018-19, shared a lengthy message on Twitter, saying he stepped way from the NFL in part because of his mental well-being. “Been thinking a lot about our former NFL brothers dying so young and I have to speak on it hopefully this helps someone,” Allen wrote. “For the most part football is a poor man’s sport. There’s a few positions that are outliers like QB, Kicker, & Punter where majority of the athlete’s backgrounds is a privileged one. “It’s a demanding game that requires elite grit to make it to the NFL. That grit usually comes from a challenging upbringing. Growing up with less gives you that hunger to make it out. “That hunger fuels us to push ourselves beyond the imaginable for the love of the game. We often ignore the traumas of our early lives that helped build that grit and that’s where it gets dangerous because in general we rarely address it. “We get use to ignoring trauma essentially becoming numb to it. Then comes the physical/mental trauma of the game of football that we ignore because at this point we’re use to it. It’s engrained in us, it starts the moment we step foot on a field. You’re taught to be ‘tough’

Is Patrick Mahomes Overrated? (3 Reasons Why He Is) | The Cold Wire

2. He Had Two Second Half Meltdowns Against The Bengals During Mahomes’ 2019-20 NFL season, he had two AFC playoff games where he brought his team back from the brink of defeat. However, against the Cincinnati Bengals this past year, he did the complete opposite. In the regular season, Mahomes went into halftime with two touchdown passes and a 28-17 lead over the Bengals. But he would flounder and not score another touchdown in the second half. All he could muster was getting his team into range for one successful field goal attempt. Kansas City would lose that game, 34-31. When the AFC Conference Championship was on the line, Mahomes failed again. While some can blame coaching for not taking the points, the star quarterback couldn’t deliver when his team needed it.

Patrick Mahomes says he hates playing against a former Florida State defensive back | Nole Gameday

Star Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes was recently asked who he hates playing against the most in the NFL and his answer was none other than former FSU star Jalen Ramsey. Mahomes, being one of the star quarterbacks in the NFL announcing his displeasure playing against Ramsey, will add fuel to the fire for the upcoming 2022 season. Jalen Ramsey has made a major impact throughout his star-studded career in the NFL and has become quite savvy in getting under opposing quarterbacks’ skin. Patrick Mahomes is not the first quarterback to express their uncomfortableness playing against the All-Pro corner. Back in 2018, Ramsey had an interview where he ripped into quite a few current Quarterbacks such as Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, and Josh Allen. Ramsey called Allen “Trash”, Ryan “overrated”, and Roethlisberger “decent at best”.

A.J. Brown believes Eagles have two No. 1 wideouts in himself, DeVonta Smith | NFL.com

So much potential, in fact, Brown believes the Eagles have a rare pairing. “In my opinion, Smitty (receiver DeVonta Smith ) is a wide receiver No. 1,” Brown said Friday. “And he going against a cornerback No. 2, I expect Smitty to dominate. Just taking pressure off each other. Even being on the same sides, so you can’t really double. It’s great having another great wideout besides you.” Brown has a little bit of experience playing alongside a highly talented player thanks to his one season spent in Tennessee with Julio Jones, but it was largely a wash, due to Jones’ struggle to stay healthy and available. Smith, on the other hand, is young and just completed his first NFL season, catching 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns in an offense that made a significant shift toward running first in the second half of the season.

Center Alex Mack announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons | ESPN

“After 13 seasons and 204 games for 3 teams, I have decided to hang up my cleats,” Mack wrote on Twitter. “I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed... “I always tried to hold up my end of the bargain and never let anyone doubt my effort.”

Matt Nagy says he’s excited to be back in a ‘special place’ with Patrick Mahomes

But it all comes back to Mahomes, who became the NFL MVP the year after Nagy left. “It was neat to see him do that right away,” he recalled. “We were just talking about, ‘Were you surprised?’ No... I wasn’t surprised that he did it. “He’s just such a special player. He’s rare. And when Kansas City came to Chicago — and you had to look across the sideline and see that dude over there? It was like, ‘OK. Maybe just score 24 — instead of like, 42.’” Nagy said that despite Mahomes’ incredible accomplishments over the last four seasons, he’s still a player that a coach can mold. “I’m so excited to be in that room with him,” said Nagy, “and to see the personality that he has. He has a great balance of how to be a great quarterback — but yet, be a great leader. And he’s still coachable.

Had to have Fitzmagic on in a bonus Half Forgotten History after his retirement. Full episode out next week. Do the right thing @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/fkOUS5s9FG — trey wingo (@wingoz) June 4, 2022

