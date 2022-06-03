Eric Bieniemy on a head coaching job: ‘I’ve just got to go get it’

Whenever Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media, he knows he is likely to hear questions about his inability to land a head coaching position. His media appearance on Tuesday was no different.

Bieniemy was again unable to land a head coaching position this offseason — and his only known interviews came with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. The Chiefs selected him to attend the inaugural “NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program.” The team also sent its senior director of pro scouting, Tim Terry.

He spoke glowingly of the program in his remarks, appreciating the opportunity to meet with team personnel in a different setting.

“I actually thought the league did an outstanding job,” Bieniemy recalled. “The thing that I loved about it is as a coach — we always have an opportunity to interact with other coaches. That was good, having that interaction. The thing that we don’t get the luxury of is having the opportunity to deal with the Tim Terrys. Or having the opportunity to deal with who’s the next [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach. Who’s the next [former Chiefs executive director of player personnel and now-Chicago Bears general manager] Ryan Poles. That was exciting because now you get to meet the people behind the scenes and make things work in personnel. I thought that was great having that opportunity to interact with all the different people from around the league.

“On top of that, just sitting there having a conversation with owners — everyday conversation. It just breaks down barriers, breaks down walls, when you can sit there, look someone in the eye, and have a legit conversation with them just about life. I thought they did a hell of a job. There were a lot of workshops, a lot of education-type deals. But on top of that, it was more of people who are in this industry, like myself, having an opportunity just to interact and understand how people view things when they are going through that interview process.”

While Bieniemy confirmed he had met with owners during his (many) head coaching interviews, he reiterated the benefits of the different settings.

“It’s out of a business setting,” he explained. “It’s a personal setting where you get to know people. And I think that’s important because everybody don’t know Eric Bieniemy. I don’t know all those owners. I can name so many different people. It gave everyone a voice and a view to see exactly from that window what it’s like to interact with those people. On top of that, to have that opportunity to just say, ‘Hey, this is who I am.’”

While Bieniemy is high on the program he just attended, the fact remains that he still does not have a head coaching job after an unprecedented amount of interviews. He remains optimistic that his body of work will eventually speak for itself.

“I’ve just got to go get it,” Bieniemy declared. “I’m not seeking any comfort. I haven’t gotten it — for whatever reason. I’m going to keep knocking on that damn door. I’m going to keep working my ass off to make sure that it happens.

“My job this year is to make sure that we take care of the business that needs to be taken care of today to help us achieve the goal down the road. But then, it’s time for me — when presented — to just go and get the job.”

This year, the Chiefs will feature an almost completely turned over wide receiver room. Bieniemy may have a chance to enter the next offseason with a more impressive resume should the transition be highly successful. Bieniemy is also introspective, considering what changes he may need to make to finally reach his goal.

“I have to make sure that I’m always evolving,” he admitted. “Because if you’re not evolving, you become like the dinosaurs — you become extinct.

“In reality, it is tough. But I don’t let that keep me from doing what I do. I’m still alive, I’m breathing, and I have the opportunity to work with a championship team. I don’t want any pity because this is who I am.

“I’m going to keep pushing, keep knocking, because — when it’s all said and done with — I know who I am and I’m comfortable with the person I’m striving to be.”