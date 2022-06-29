Chiefs announce 2022 player personnel staff; here’s what you need to know

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach officially announced their personnel staff for the 2022 season.

Changes for returners

The changes of note include Jalen Myrick named a college and pro scout after spending last year as a pro scout, Kunal Tanna named assistant to the general manager after spending last year as a player personnel assistant, Tim Terry named director of player personnel and pro scouting after spending last year as senior director of pro personnel, Ryne Nutt named director of player personnel and college scouting after spending last year as senior director of college scouting — and Pat Sperduto and David Hinson named co-directors of college scouting after spending last year as senior college scouting executives.

New faces

Jonathan Howard has been added to the club as a national scout, Will Christopherson as an NFS scout, Madison Aponte as a player personnel assistant and Jack Wolov as a football administration coordinator.

Future general manager candidates

Wednesday’s release listed the staff in alphabetical order, but here is the order in which the members appear on the team’s front office page:

Full-time personnel staff

• Mike Borgonzi – Assistant General Manager • Chris Shea – Vice President of Football Operations / Team Counsel • Brandt Tilis – Vice President of Football Operations • Mike Bradway – Senior Director of Player Personnel • Willie Davis – Senior Personnel Executive • Jalen Myrick – College and Pro Scout • Kunal Tanna – Assistant to the General Manager • Anthony McGee – Player Personnel Assistant • Tim Terry – Director of Player Personnel / Pro Scouting • Ryne Nutt – Director of Player Personnel / College Scouting • Pat Sperduto – Co-Director of College Scouting • David Hinson – Co-Director of College Scouting • Terry Delp – Senior College Scouting Executive • Greg Castillo – West Regional Scout • Jason Lamb – Southwest Regional Scout • Jonathan Howard – National Scout • Cassidy Kaminski – Northeast Area Scout • Will Christopherson – NFS Scout • Madison Aponte – Player Personnel Assistant • Jack Wolov – Football Administration Coordinator

Interns