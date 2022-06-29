 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs announce 2022 player personnel staff; here’s what you need to know

The news included six changes and four new faces.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: DEC 26 Steelers at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach officially announced their personnel staff for the 2022 season.

Changes for returners

The changes of note include Jalen Myrick named a college and pro scout after spending last year as a pro scout, Kunal Tanna named assistant to the general manager after spending last year as a player personnel assistant, Tim Terry named director of player personnel and pro scouting after spending last year as senior director of pro personnel, Ryne Nutt named director of player personnel and college scouting after spending last year as senior director of college scouting — and Pat Sperduto and David Hinson named co-directors of college scouting after spending last year as senior college scouting executives.

New faces

Jonathan Howard has been added to the club as a national scout, Will Christopherson as an NFS scout, Madison Aponte as a player personnel assistant and Jack Wolov as a football administration coordinator.

Future general manager candidates

Wednesday’s release listed the staff in alphabetical order, but here is the order in which the members appear on the team’s front office page:

Full-time personnel staff

Mike Borgonzi – Assistant General Manager

Chris Shea – Vice President of Football Operations / Team Counsel

Brandt Tilis – Vice President of Football Operations

Mike Bradway – Senior Director of Player Personnel

Willie Davis – Senior Personnel Executive

Jalen Myrick – College and Pro Scout

Kunal Tanna – Assistant to the General Manager

Anthony McGee – Player Personnel Assistant

Tim Terry – Director of Player Personnel / Pro Scouting

Ryne Nutt – Director of Player Personnel / College Scouting

Pat Sperduto – Co-Director of College Scouting

David Hinson – Co-Director of College Scouting

Terry Delp – Senior College Scouting Executive

Greg Castillo – West Regional Scout

Jason Lamb – Southwest Regional Scout

Jonathan Howard – National Scout

Cassidy Kaminski – Northeast Area Scout

Will Christopherson – NFS Scout

Madison Aponte – Player Personnel Assistant

Jack Wolov – Football Administration Coordinator

Interns

Cade Ciarrocca – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern

Chandler Jones – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern

Leesa Rockhold – Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Intern

Janae Simmonds – Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Intern

Brian Smith – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern

