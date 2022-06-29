Chiefs announce 2022 player personnel staff; here’s what you need to know

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach officially announced their personnel staff for the 2022 season.
Changes for returners
The changes of note include Jalen Myrick named a college and pro scout after spending last year as a pro scout, Kunal Tanna named assistant to the general manager after spending last year as a player personnel assistant, Tim Terry named director of player personnel and pro scouting after spending last year as senior director of pro personnel, Ryne Nutt named director of player personnel and college scouting after spending last year as senior director of college scouting — and Pat Sperduto and David Hinson named co-directors of college scouting after spending last year as senior college scouting executives.
New faces
Jonathan Howard has been added to the club as a national scout, Will Christopherson as an NFS scout, Madison Aponte as a player personnel assistant and Jack Wolov as a football administration coordinator.
Future general manager candidates
- Assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi: Once referred to as the Chiefs’ “secret weapon” by NFL Network analyst and AP lobbyist Peter Schrager, Borgonzi was promoted to assistant general manager in 2021 after spending three years as the director of football operations. He began his Chiefs career in 2009 as a college scouting administrator and has risen his way up through the ranks over the last 13 years in Kansas City. Borgonzi was named a general manager candidate to watch by CBS Sports back in 2020.
- Vice presidents of football operations Brandt Tilis and Chris Shea (also the team counsel): Tilis and Shea can properly be referred to as the “Salary Cap Dream Team” in Kansas City. As Patrick Mahomes signed his monumental new contract in July of 2020, Veach credited Tilis with being the first to realize the quarterback was going to get a “baseball” contract, allowing the team to begin working away and planning years in advance. Tilis began his Chiefs career as a salary cap and contract analyst back in 2010 and was the team’s director of football administration from 2017 to 2020. Tilis interviewed with the Carolina Panthers for their vacant general manager position in 2021 and was named to The Athletic’s “40 Under 40” list on Tuesday. Shea joined the Chiefs a little more recently (in 2017), originally as a salary cap and legal executive. Shea earned his law degree from Hofstra back in 2007. Soon after, he began working as an NFL law clerk before spending time with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles and eventually getting the call to Kansas City.
Wednesday’s release listed the staff in alphabetical order, but here is the order in which the members appear on the team’s front office page:
Full-time personnel staff
• Mike Borgonzi – Assistant General Manager
• Chris Shea – Vice President of Football Operations / Team Counsel
• Brandt Tilis – Vice President of Football Operations
• Mike Bradway – Senior Director of Player Personnel
• Willie Davis – Senior Personnel Executive
• Jalen Myrick – College and Pro Scout
• Kunal Tanna – Assistant to the General Manager
• Anthony McGee – Player Personnel Assistant
• Tim Terry – Director of Player Personnel / Pro Scouting
• Ryne Nutt – Director of Player Personnel / College Scouting
• Pat Sperduto – Co-Director of College Scouting
• David Hinson – Co-Director of College Scouting
• Terry Delp – Senior College Scouting Executive
• Greg Castillo – West Regional Scout
• Jason Lamb – Southwest Regional Scout
• Jonathan Howard – National Scout
• Cassidy Kaminski – Northeast Area Scout
• Will Christopherson – NFS Scout
• Madison Aponte – Player Personnel Assistant
• Jack Wolov – Football Administration Coordinator
Interns
• Cade Ciarrocca – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
• Chandler Jones – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
• Leesa Rockhold – Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Intern
• Janae Simmonds – Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship Intern
• Brian Smith – Training Camp Player Personnel Intern
