ESPYS award pits the Chiefs against the Jayhawks

ESPN officially opened its voting for its annual “ESPY Awards” — and, as it turns out, one of the categories pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program.

The ESPY award for “Best Game”

The Best Game nominees include: The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game) UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball) Kansas’ 16-point rally — the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship) Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

The Jayhawks could have the edge here, as their historic comeback led to a national championship. Still, the NFL is king, and though the Bills-Chiefs matchup came in the Divisional Round, many have called it the best football game they have ever witnessed.

Vote for the Chiefs and Bills for best game by clicking here. Voting will remain open until Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time, and the ESPY Awards will be held on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time.