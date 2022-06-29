WATCH: Initial look at the Patrick Mahomes-Skyy Moore connection

In mid-June, running back Ronald Jones revealed that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be holding additional casual workouts in his home state of Texas — similar to what he did ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs convening for organized team activities (OTAs).

That process is underway, per the Instagram story of Mahomes’ trainer, Bobby Stroupe. In the video, Mahomes can be seen throwing a perfect pass to rookie Skyy Moore. Moore working with Mahomes is critical, as the receiver was somewhat limited this offseason. Moore was dealing with a hamstring issue at the beginning of rookie minicamp that extended into the beginning of OTAs. He looked to be moving well during mandatory minicamp and — though it’s a short look — continues to appear fine in the video.

And — as it turns out (there’s a bonus clip), Mahomes and Stroupe’s guidance does not end with the offensive rookies.

And we thought the only lizard king played for Green Bay.