Arrowheadlines: JuJu Smith-Schuster could turn out to be a bargain

The latest

Best bargain NFL players at premium positions: Tom Brady, Nick Bosa among underpaid stars in 2022 | CBS Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs) Average annual earnings: $3.25M per year | 2022 cost: $3.25M The former Steelers standout has been an afterthought in a frenetic WR market the last two years, and it’s probably true he’s more of a steady option than spectacular one. But man oh man could Kansas City get bang for its buck with the still-young target machine teaming up with Patrick Mahomes in Andy Reid’s offense.

Bills’ Josh Allen Says Losing OT Coin Toss to Chiefs Hurts More Than Losing the Game | Bleacher Report

On the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, Allen said losing the coin toss hurts more than losing the game (conversation starts at 42:45): “Up to that point I think I was 9-0 throughout the season,” Allen said of the coin toss. “In our production meeting, it was jinxed, and I was 0-for-2 in that game.” The second coin toss was especially significant as the Chiefs got the ball to start overtime. Patrick Mahomes and the offense drove down the field on the first possession and scored a touchdown, sealing the 42-36 win.

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he ‘can’t blame’ Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: ‘He’s getting paid’ | NFL.com

Though many were surprised when Tyreek Hill chose to leave Kansas City in favor of a better contract in Miami, his former teammate, guard Trey Smith, said he completely understands Hill’s motivation behind the move. “Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can’t blame Tyreek; he’s getting paid,” Smith said on the J-Mart and Ramon radio show, via the Kansas City Star. “I’ll never blame a guy to get paid but he’s got to do what’s best for him. I’m really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well.” Hill had been the jewel in the crown of the Chiefs’ receiving corps for the first six years of his career, racking up 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns in that span and becoming a favorite target of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Alex Smith reveals daughter’s harrowing emergency brain surgery | New York Post

In a post on Instagram, Alex Smith said his daughter Sloane is dealing with a “very rare malignant tumor” that required a 10-hour operation. “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms,” Smith wrote. “She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us that she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy. … The incredible neurosurgeons @stanforchildrens did a miraculous job and were able to remove 100% of the tumor. “Sloane — in her true form — bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar! She didn’t skip a beat. After weeks of waiting on pathology, we learned that Sloane’s tumor is a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases — without a clear road map for treatment. We are currently awaiting more tests and gathering as many opinions as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Around the NFL

Sources: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday | ESPN

Robinson will listen as the NFL expects to push for a “lengthy” suspension for Watson while the NFLPA defends the Cleveland Browns quarterback, who has been accused of harassing, assaulting or touching 26 women during massage appointments when he was with the Houston Texans. The NFL is likely to base its proposed discipline on only a fraction of those women’s testimony, one source said, as the league was unable to speak with a number of women who interacted with Watson. Watson was at one point facing 24 civil lawsuits that accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions. He has agreed to settle 20 of those suits. Robinson has no track record of ruling on cases involving NFL players, though one source said her decision could come within a week but also might take until training camp. The NFL hopes for clarity on this case before training camp begins in late July.

Eagles WR Devon Allen qualifies for 2022 World Championships following third-place finish in 110-meter hurdles | NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is moving on to the 2022 World Championships in track and field. Placing third with a time of 13.09 in the 110-meter hurdles at Sunday’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Allen will go on to represent the United States at the World Athletic Championships in mid-July. Daniel Roberts won the 110-meter hurdles race with a time of 13.03 seconds and finishing in second place was Trey Cunningham (13.08). Sunday’s USATF championships took place at the University of Oregon in Eugene, where top-three finishers of each event punch their ticket for the 2022 World Championships. Allen’s road to the World Championships featured three first-place finishes in recent weeks, including a 12.84-second performance that stands as the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in track and field history. Allen is a three-time U.S. national champion and a two-time Olympian, reaching the finals in both the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo Games.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Playground Pick ‘Em: Adding a player from each AFC West team to the Chiefs

From the Las Vegas Raiders: wide receiver Davante Adams Adams has yet to suit up for Vegas in 2022, so a quick transfer from Arrowhead West to Kansas City proper wouldn’t be too difficult. In March, Adams traded in two-time league MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers for college teammate Derek Carr — with the goal of rekindling his old connection. Despite the lack of postseason success with the Green Bay Packers, Adams is one of the league’s elite pass catchers, tallying 1,553 yards from scrimmage (and 11 touchdowns) across 123 touches last season. While head coach Andy Reid and his staff currently have no true need at the position, Adams’ addition to Kansas City’s newly re-tooled receiver group would immediately place it among the league’s best. Outside looking in: Las Vegas edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones

A tweet to make you think

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media