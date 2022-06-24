Chiefs training camp report dates for 2022

Earlier this week, the NFL announced 2022 training camp report dates for all 32 teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the release, Chiefs quarterbacks and rookies are scheduled to report to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Friday, July 22, and the club’s veterans are scheduled to report on Tuesday, July 26.

As you can see in the full listing, some teams opt to have all of their players — regardless of them being a quarterback, rookie or veteran — report on the same day. The Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid favor a few practices without the veterans to shake the rust off their quarterbacks and offer their rookies a refresher and reestablish the foundation built at rookie minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs).

The rookie and quarterback practices between July 22 and July 26 are typically not open to the public, but the media is permitted to cover them. According to the Chiefs’ full training camp schedule, the first full-team practice coincides with “Season Ticket Member Day” on Wednesday, July 27.

The Chiefs’ first practice open to the general public occurs on Thursday, July 28.