Let’s Argue: This will be the best defense of the Mahomes era

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Patrick Mahomes will play with the best defense he’s had since beginning his starting career in 2018.

this will be the best defense of the mahomes era so far https://t.co/58PMABou0d — cruise (JUJU AND MVS SZN) (@zoominfro) June 21, 2022

The potential is there.

When you look at the speed, athleticism and physicality of the 2022 Chiefs defense, it’s something to marvel at. Rookies such as Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Bryan Cook and Leo Chenal embody all those traits. Then you have younger players with experience in the secondary like Juan Thornhill, L’Jarius Sneed and Justin Reid.

There’s no doubt this defense will be flying around, but like any other year (especially those under Steve Spagnuolo), I expect the unit to start slow and get better as the season continues.

If this defense can surpass the 2019 unit, we might be looking at another Lombardi trophy coming to Kansas City.

The Chiefs don’t actually need to add another pass rusher.

We don't need another pass rusher... — Adam Drake (@drizzy_dr8ke) June 20, 2022

One group I didn’t mention above is the defensive line.

This room is the greatest question mark — and not just defensively. It’s the greatest question mark for the entire team. When I look at every other position on this roster, I don’t see any glaring holes.

However, edge, in particular, gives me cause for concern.

At this point in his career, it would be unfair to expect a major impact from Frank Clark.

Can he be solid? If he is healthy, sure.

But Clark is not a guy you can expect to get home consistently.

The Chiefs did draft Karlaftis in the first round, but how much can we really expect from him in his first year? Losing Melvin Ingram to the Miami Dolphins hurt, and I wouldn’t be surprised if general manager Brett Veach makes a midsummer signing or value trade before the deadline.

If Travis Kelce were to get hurt, this offense would automatically become average.

We are a Kelce injury away from being very average offensively — Martin Wall (@bballmwall) June 20, 2022

I understand the sentiment here.

Without Tyreek Hill, Kelce is the only proven All-Pro pass-catcher on this roster.

That being said, you can say this type of thing about any team. Injuries are a part of the sport, and if this hypothetical were to happen, I still believe Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the depth of pass-catchers on this roster could be good enough.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the same without the best tight end in the world — and to be honest, we have to just stop talking about this scenario. Knock on wood right now, Martin.

Josh Gordon will have a bounce-back 2022 season by being great.

Josh Gordon is gonna be great this season — Lexi (@lexiosborne) June 20, 2022

I want nothing more than for this to come true.

But, before we get too excited, Gordon has to make the 53-man roster first. The top four receivers are locks to make the team (Juju Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore).

After that, it’s a toss-up — and we’re not sure if the team will keep five or six receivers.

Based on everything we’ve been hearing, Gordon is in great shape and has impressed so far through OTAs and minicamp.

Last year, he was thrown into the fire while trying to grasp the playbook. Now, he should have a much better understanding, which means he can play without overthinking.

It would be such an extraordinary redemption story if Gordon finally finds a role on this team.