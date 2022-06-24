Arrowheadlines: Orlando Brown Jr remains underappreciated

The latest

The Eagles had become winners with a coach who conducted long, physically demanding practices, almost always in pads. Vermeil kept a hand in the Eagles’ offensive, defensive and special teams game plans and worked long hours to stay on top of it all. “He used to upset all of us assistant coaches because he could survive on four hours of sleep a night,” said Carl Peterson, who coached for Vermeil with UCLA and the Eagles and later hired Vermeil as general manager of the Chiefs. “The rest of us needed more. We all had pullout beds in our offices with the Eagles. We had to. Meetings started early and they lasted late. “It was nonstop, intense coaching and teaching. He burned the candle at both ends. He hates the word burnout. But he did. After a while, I could see him eroding.” Vermeil walked away from coaching after seven seasons, at the age of 46. He stayed away 14 seasons, his main exposure to the game during that stretch coming as a TV broadcaster.

The World Cup’s Biggest Winner May Be Kansas City | Washington Post

Kansas City is now a World Cup city. For residents of 15 or so states, it’s the closest World Cup city to where they live. And it also has the cheapest housing of any of the 11 American World Cup host cities. It’s hard to put a value on that, but it matters. For the other 10 American host cities the World Cup will be a month-long party. For Kansas City, it’s an opportunity to capitalize on the growth of the new heartland and to stake its claim as the cultural hub of the region.

One underappreciated player on each AFC team: Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr headline talented list | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Orlando Brown The only tackle to make the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons, Orlando Brown’s value as one of the game’s top tackles is underappreciated. Brown allowed just four sacks and 37 pressures in his first season with the Chiefs, allowing zero sacks and just seven pressures over his last five regular season games. The year prior to joining Kansas City, Brown played 389 snaps at left tackle for Baltimore and didn’t allow a single sack of quarterback hit. He can play both tackle positions, but his future is a franchise left tackle — a welcome addition for Kansas City. Just 26 years old, Brown isn’t even near the prime of his career. Whenever he signs his long-term contract, it will become excellent value in a few years time.

One last offseason move for all 32 NFL teams: Final free-agent signings, extensions and trades to complete training camp rosters | ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs Strike a deal with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Kansas City’s left tackle received the franchise tag this offseason, an expected outcome after the Chiefs traded for him in 2021 as he was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Brown rewarded the team’s decision to acquire him with a Pro Bowl season as part of the revamped offensive line. This deal strikes me as likely to get done and likely to be a hefty one that Brown has earned. Kansas City has a roster that includes a handful of players at or near the top of the market but has long been incredibly well managed on the cap by its VP of football operations, Brandt Tilis. Something around $20 million (or a hair more) per year seems like a reasonable estimate for Brown.

Ranking the best backup NFL QBs of 2022: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo headlines list of veteran No. 2s | CBS Sports

The leftovers These guys make up the majority of the backup QBs in the NFL and, to be frank, aren’t separated by much. Sure, you can make the case for one over the other, but at the end of the day, you’re especially hopeful they don’t have to see extended action. They are listed roughly in order of preference: Colt McCoy (Cardinals), Drew Lock/Geno Smith (Seahawks), Chad Henne (Chiefs),

Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: AFC West stuffed with stars; AFC North rising | NFL.com

1) AFC West Wilson’s addition to this group via his offseason trade from the Seahawks to the Broncos makes this hyperbolic statement feel more like fact than opinion. He’s a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, a proven Super Bowl winner still in his prime at age 33. Wilson changes everything in Denver, raising expectations and bringing attitude, leadership and moxie. Mahomes is one of the most talented quarterbacks to have graced a football field. Averaging 4,677 yards and 38 TD passes in his first four seasons as a starter, with four division titles, four AFC Championship Game appearances, two Super Bowl trips and one Lombardi Trophy already to his name, he’d arguably be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame even if he never played another down.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he got death threats for comments on Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes | ESPN

“On every social media account I own, I got death threats on,” Hill said on the second episode of “It Needed To Be Said,” which was released on Tuesday. Hill, who was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins this offseason, said on the first episode of his podcast that Mahomes had “the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day.” He also said that Mahomes might struggle without him and that he was underused last season in Kansas City, despite leading the team with a career-high 111 catches. “I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason. They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion,” Hill said on the episode released Tuesday.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce six-game suspension | NFL.com

Speaking to reporters at a charity softball game Wednesday for the first time since the suspension was handed down, Hopkins reiterated his stance. “We’re still doing some research right now,” he said, via Cameron Cox of KPNX. “Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person, man. And what it was, it was called Ostarine, and there was 0.1% of it found in my system. If you know what that is, it’s contamination, not something directly taken. “I don’t take any supplements, I’ve never took supplements, I barely take vitamins. So for something like that to happen to me, obviously, I was shocked. But my team and I, we’re still trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Ranking 6 revenge opportunities for the 2022 Chiefs

6. Week 4 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers There is nothing that can happen in a regular-season game that can make up for the Buccaneers defeating the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Even if the Chiefs’ defense physically punishes Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady so much that backup Blaine Gabbert has to finish the game, it would still fall well short of complete revenge. However, two years later, enough players will return that emotions will be high for this one, which will be played at the same site as the lopsided Super Bowl loss. With a victory, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes can also tie Brady in head-to-head games with three wins apiece. But due to Brady’s two victories in postseason play, such a win would still be likely to have only a minimal impact on the rivalry. Finally, an interconference game so early in the year reduces the potential overall ramifications of the game. For these reasons, it ranks last as a revenge opportunity.

Most career postseason games with 3+ Pass TD



Starts

Tom Brady 13 47

Joe Montana 9 23

Aaron Rodgers 8 21

Pat Mahomes 7 11

Brett Favre 6 24

Peyton Manning 6 27 pic.twitter.com/ApiIg5EXeo — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 23, 2022

