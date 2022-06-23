Playground Pick ‘Em: Adding a player from each AFC West team to the Chiefs

Now that the NFL’s summer break has arrived, let’s have some fun.

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoy a month-long hiatus before returning to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the start of training camp. This time is critical for the reigning AFC West champions, as Kansas City is looking to sign Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a long-term contract — and during the final waves of free agency, shore up holes along the defensive line.

While the team’s players and staff enjoy their last bits of solitude, Arrowhead Pride is for the dreamers.

The final stretch of the calendar year without NFL football provides the backdrop for this article, which is dedicated to patching the Chiefs’ current holes with stars from other AFC West teams.

These moves are completely hypothetical — and are based in a reality far, far away. But… could you imagine?

From the Los Angeles Chargers: edge rusher Joey Bosa

This seems like a no-brainer. Kansas City adds the four-time Pro Bowler (and 2016 defensive rookie of the year) to a unit that desperately needs his services. Bosa’s 10.5 sacks in 2021 would’ve led the Chiefs — and his pairing with Frank Clark and Chris Jones would give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo increased ammunition to dial up the heat on opposing quarterbacks. Bosa in red and gold would be seriously weird — but after a few hits on opposing quarterbacks, methinks Kansas City fans would welcome this furious pass rusher with open arms

Outside looking in: Los Angeles cornerback J.C. Jackson and edge rusher Khalil Mack

From the Las Vegas Raiders: wide receiver Davante Adams

Adams has yet to suit up for Vegas in 2022, so a quick transfer from Arrowhead West to Kansas City proper wouldn’t be too difficult. In March, Adams traded in two-time league MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers for college teammate Derek Carr — with the goal of rekindling his old connection. Despite the lack of postseason success with the Green Bay Packers, Adams is one of the league’s elite pass catchers, tallying 1,553 yards from scrimmage (and 11 touchdowns) across 123 touches last season. While head coach Andy Reid and his staff currently have no true need at the position, Adams’ addition to Kansas City's newly re-tooled receiver group would immediately place it among the league’s best.

Outside looking in: Las Vegas edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones

From the Denver Broncos: cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Kansas City’s cornerback room adds another young piece in this hypothetical move that would bring the Alabama Crimson Tide standout to the team where his father played the last four years of his NFL career. Surtain enters 2022 looking to build on a standout rookie campaign in which he started 15 games, played 89% of the defensive snaps and collected four interceptions. The lanky 6-foot-2 corner would bring a level of physicality and athleticism to a position where we know the Chiefs like to stockpile talent. Surtain, rookie Trent McDuffie, third-year starter L’Jarius Sneed and key contributor Rashad Fenton would be a young cornerback corps that the Chiefs could build around for years to come.

Outside looking in: Denver edge rusher Randy Gregory and safety Justin Simmons