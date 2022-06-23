Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce tipped to move up the all-time rankings

The latest

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings? | NFL.com

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Kelce holds a number of tight end records already: He averages 5.5 catches and 70.9 receiving yards per game in his career (most by TE all-time). His 9,006 receiving yards are the most by a tight end in his first 10 seasons, and Kelce has only played nine. He’s the only tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-plus-catch seasons. Also, he has reached 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons (longest all-time streak by TE). He’s one of the best of his generation, BUT I truly believe if he has another big year and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl (without Tyreek Hill), it will be time to really consider him in the “greatest tight end of all time” discussion. See you there, Tony.

All-time NFL tight end rankings: How Patriots, Buccaneers great Rob Gronkowski stacks up after retiring | CBS Sports

6. Travis Kelce Teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2013-present) He’s had the benefit of playing in a pass-happy NFL, and not only that, but for one of the league’s pass-happiest teams and coaches. But he’s also delivered time and again as the most trusted outlet for MVP QB Patrick Mahomes. A model of both durability and production, he enters 2022 having topped 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons, and his career 70.8 catch percentage proves how reliable his hands have been for an annual Super Bowl contender.

Every NFL team’s best value draft picks since 2006 | PFF

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: WR TYREEK HILL, WEST ALABAMA (165TH OVERALL IN 2016) The single most impactful receiver in the NFL over the past half-decade, Hill exceeded even the most optimistic expectations as a former running back who was forced to transfer from Oklahoma State. Since entering the league in 2016, Hill accumulated 458 more deep receiving yards (2,773) and six more deep receiving scores (30) than any other player in the NFL.

More Than a Mission | The Players’ Tribune

I realized early last year what that purpose was: to help people and families who have been impacted by blood cancer. So I decided to launch the Alex Okafor Family Foundation and partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to help provide college scholarships to blood cancer survivors. And since I made that decision, it’s amazing how many blessings have come into my life. I re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, so I got to continue playing the game I love with a great organization, in an incredible football town, with a group of men I truly value. I grew closer to my dad and my brother as we worked together on launching the foundation and honoring my mother’s memory together. I even got married to my longtime girlfriend and love of my life, Kaylee. That was probably the time when I missed my mother the most. If I could have brought her back for one moment, it would have been my wedding. Because the mother-son dance is big at a wedding, and I felt like I was going to miss out on that moment.

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion with Ravens and former sideline analyst, dies at 55 | NFL.com

Known for a personality even larger than his listed 6-foot-3, 330-pound stature, Siragusa went from undrafted defensive lineman to NFL fixture. He found his footing in Indianapolis, where he played in 96 games over seven seasons, recording 405 tackles, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. But he truly made his mark as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, tallying 159 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries and winning a Super Bowl in the 2000 season before becoming a fan favorite as a star of the first-ever Hard Knocks series in 2001. “There was no one like Goose,” former Ravens coach Brian Billick said in a statement, “a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family.”

Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: Linebacker was a third-round pick in 2019 NFL Draft | CBS Sports

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley also shared their thoughts after Ferguson’s passing (via The Baltimore Sun). “Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team,” Harbaugh said. “He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family.” “Going against him in practice, he would always tell me when I was doing a good job, even when it meant it was against himself,” Stanley said. “He was so excited every time he had a new kid who was about to be born. He always talked about them.” Baltimore Police told the Baltimore Sun officers responded to reports of a questionable death at a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue in Baltimore’s Harwood neighborhood where they found Ferguson unresponsive and receiving treatment from medics. “Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics,” Baltimore Police spokeswoman Niki Fennoy said in a statement.

Roger Goodell says he has no authority to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of Washington Commanders | ESPN

Goodell testified Wednesday before members of Congress at a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. At one point near the end of more than two hours of testimony, Goodell was questioned by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), who asked whether Goodell and the league are “willing to do more” to punish Snyder. After initially asking whether he would recommend Snyder’s removal as owner of the Commanders, Tlaib followed up by asking Goodell: “Will you remove him?” “I don’t have the authority to remove him, Congresswoman,” Goodell responded. An NFL owner can be removed only by a three-quarters (so, 24 out of 32) majority vote of fellow owners, although Goodell does have the ability to officially recommend such a vote.

Examining the Chiefs’ remaining options at defensive end

The second free agency period At this writing, some edge rushers remain on (or have joined) the free-agent market. Here are some of the players Kansas City could be considering. Jason Pierre-Paul has been in the NFL for 12 seasons — long enough to have played for Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during his second stint with the New York Giants from 2015 through 2017. Now 33, he is a year removed from his best season since 2011, when he was named a first-team All-Pro after turning in 86 tackles (23 for loss), 16.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and a pair of forced fumbles. While his 2020 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t quite so spectacular as his 2011 peak, it showed that he could still be a very effective player. His numbers, however, dropped in 2021. While his production was still well-above average, the Buccaneers nonetheless moved on. Spotrac estimates his market value to be $10 million per year.

Reminder: Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the world. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) June 22, 2022

