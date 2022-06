On Wednesday, Arrowhead Pride “Great British Chiefs Show” co-host Brad Symcox published what he called a “retro 80s style” Kansas City Chiefs hype video.

The video features highlights from Kansas City stars like Derrick Thomas, Christian Okoye and Joe Delaney, presented in an entertaining 80s style that includes vintage commercials. It’s worth a watch here — or directly on YouTube.

2022’s Chiefs training camp begins in exactly five weeks.