TWEET: RGIII says Chiefs are ‘deeper at WR than ever’

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, one of the league’s most pressing questions has been how the team could possibly replace his production.

But in a Tuesday tweet, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said that it’s obvious to him.

The @Chiefs are DEEPER AT WR THAN EVER. Tyreek Hills don’t grow on trees so after he moved to Miami, the Chiefs replaced Tyreek with DEPTH. Added Ju Ju, MVS, Skyy Moore and have Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and Justyn Ross fighting to be WR 5-6. CHEMISTRY will be key, not talent. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 21, 2022

“The Chiefs are DEEPER AT WR THAN EVER,” wrote the second overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, who spent seven seasons playing for the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. “Tyreek Hills don’t grow on trees so after he moved to Miami, the Chiefs replaced Tyreek with DEPTH. Added Ju Ju, MVS, Skyy Moore and have Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and Justyn Ross fighting to be WR 5-6. CHEMISTRY will be key, not talent.”

Now on vacation, the Chiefs will open their public training camp practices on Wednesday, July 27 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.