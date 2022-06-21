How the oddsmakers now see every Chiefs game in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin the 2022 season on Sunday, September 11, facing the Arizona Cardinals on the road — the first of 11 games the team is currently favored to win. Now that OTAs and minicamp are behind us, how does DraftKings Sportsbook calculate the odds on the rest of the team’s games this season?

Wk

1 Sun

Sep 11 @Cardinals -3 Wk

2 Thu

Sep 15 Chargers -3 Wk

3 Sun

Sep 25 @Colts -2.5 Wk

4 Sun

Oct 2 @Buccaneers +2.5 Wk

5 Mon

Oct 10 Raiders -6 Wk

6 Sun

Oct 16 Bills +1.5 Wk

7 Sun

Oct 23 @49ers -1 Wk

9 Sun

Nov 6 Titans -6 Wk

10 Sun

Nov 13 Jaguars -10 Wk

11 Sun

Nov 20 @Chargers +1.5 Wk

12 Sun

Nov 27 Rams -2.5 Wk

13 Sun

Dec 4 @Bengals Pk Wk

14 Sun

Dec 11 @Broncos Pk Wk

15 Sun

Dec 18 @Texans -10 Wk

16 Sat

Dec 24 Seahawks -10.5 Wk

17 Sun

Jan 1 Broncos -4.5 Wk

18 Jan 7

or Jan 8 @Raiders -2

Right now, Kansas City isn’t favored against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6 — or on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers in Weeks 4 and 11. In addition, DraftKings now figures that the back-to-back road games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos in Weeks 13 and 14 are pick ‘ems; neither team is favored.

(Note: the numbers in parentheses behind each team name represent the current spread for that team in its Week 1 game — not necessarily the spread for its game against Kansas City).

The Chiefs are clear favorites in five games: at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 — and then in their road game versus the Houston Texans in Week 15.

After facing the Broncos on the road with even odds, the Chiefs are now favored when Denver comes to Arrowhead in Week 17. While the team is currently a slight road underdog against the Chargers in Week 11, it’s favored by three points in Week 2’s

Thursday Night Football

matchup at home. The Chiefs are presently favored in both of their games against the Raiders.

But as you can see, 12 of the season’s games now have spreads of three or fewer points. As far as the oddsmakers are concerned, Kansas City will be in a lot of close games this season.

Is this how it will all play out? Honestly, it’s too early to say — and we have to make the usual disclaimer about point spreads: they don’t represent the oddsmakers’ view about how these games will go, but rather the betting public’s perception of each outcome; the spreads are calculated to encourage an equal amount of money on both sides of each wager, which maximizes the house’s potential profit.

After the preseason — when perceptions could easily shift — we’ll take another look to see how the point spreads have changed.