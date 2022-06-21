Chiefs UDFA linebacker Jack Cochrane has the experience and instincts to compete

I just can’t stop talking about the Kansas City Chiefs’ linebackers.

I’m a huge fan of the team’s returning second-level players, but it’s been exciting to see the linebackers the team has added this offseason, too.

Before the draft, I took a look at free-agent signing Jermaine Carter Jr. Following the team’s selection, I reviewed third-round draft pick Leo Chenal. Later, I took a closer look at undrafted free agent Mike Rose.

Now I’ll be examining the other undrafted free agent with an impressive college resume: Jack Cochrane. Over the four seasons he played at South Dakota, he racked up 327 tackles and earned first-team all conference honors during his final season. He also earned multiple honors as an Academic All-American.

Here’s what to know about the young linebacker vying to earn a roster spot in Kansas City.

The basics

Cochrane played high school football in the same state he attended college, enrolling as part of the 2017 recruiting class. He started playing in 2018 — mostly as a middle linebacker — finishing second on the team in tackles. From then on, he was a constant force for the Coyotes’ defense, being named team captain in each of his last three seasons.

Jack Cochrane is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.17 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 201 out of 2419 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/6I7PoNH9o2 #RAS #UDFA https://t.co/EuC14HJxb7 pic.twitter.com/qonVm4OAFd — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

At South Dakota’s pro day, Cochrane measured in at 6 feet 3 and 236 pounds — a solid foundation for his position. That’s what makes the results of his athletic testing so impressive. He recorded a 41-inch vertical and a 10-foot 4-inch broad jump, which are both “elite” according to the data from Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score metric. His 4.1-second 10-yard shuttle also fit into that category.

The 4.65-second 40-yard dash was closer to a typical speed, but the 10-yard split was 1.6 seconds — another “elite” number.

College film evaluation

I watched two full games — albeit from the broadcast angle — of Cochrane’s 2021 season: Week 1 at Kansas and a late-season game against North Dakota State.

#Chiefs UDFA LB Jack Cochrane played significant snaps for South Dakota across 4 seasons. Primarily a typical inside linebacker



He covers ground pretty well, does a good job staying square to LOS as he pursues plays towards the sideline pic.twitter.com/59BBTjhj9z — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 21, 2022

Cochrane usually plays from a traditional middle linebacker position, making plays at the both at line of scrimmage and in space deeper down the field.

He displays effective vision (with that impressive athleticism) to make plays sideline-to-sideline, reacting quickly to play direction — and once he gets to the point of attack, staying square to the line of scrimmage.

His 4 yrs of experience lead to good anticipation later in games, figuring out offensive tendencies and trusting the feel of the game



Flies to the ball both times here, even if it's not a clean finish to the play pic.twitter.com/DOszm5k34d — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 21, 2022

His ability to read boxes quickly (and diagnose plays) comes from his experience — which also leads to good pre-snap anticipation.

In these two plays from the second half of the game, he has figured out some play-calling tendencies — and is using that instinct to get a head start on where he needs to be to make the stop.

Cochrane is 6'3" and 236 pounds, pretty tall for a traditional LB. That said, he appears to stay pretty low when sifting through the box, which allows him to move horizontally quickly and make effective, low tackles pic.twitter.com/ejcl4jGKsK — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 21, 2022

Cochrane’s height can be a disadvantage for a linebacker. But I’ve seen him consciously counter that by playing low to the ground. At his size, it’s not natural to be running that way, but bending his knees and playing from more of a crouch can improve his change-of-direction speed — and how quickly he can be in a good, fundamental tackling position.

At Cochrane's Pro Day, he recorded a 4.65s 40-yd dash, with a 41" vertical and a 10'4" broad jump



That athleticism comes through in coverage, he's a smooth mover in space. Carries the seam well here, tight to the receiver w/o being overaggressive pic.twitter.com/3dyqsJN4Lp — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 21, 2022

In coverage, Cochrane looks very comfortable; he glides around the field. On this play, he is very smooth running up the seam with a tight end. His size allows him to contest these types of passes, using his length to get into the throwing window without being overly physical.

He almost ruined KU's season opener last yr. Good eyes when reading the QB nearly resulted in a huge pick. Just couldn't bring it all the way in. pic.twitter.com/Neh8r9b49g — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 21, 2022

This play is a good example of his skills covering the hook zone: staying patient, reading the quarterback’s eyes and letting them take him to the pass. The play nearly allowed the Coyotes to beat the Jayhawks.

Something he'll need to work on right away is adding play strength. It really showed up against North Dakota St., the closest thing to NFL blockers he saw in college



1st play: you like to see the fight to still be in the way of the runner, but the 2nd: yikes pic.twitter.com/72h7Il34sK — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) June 21, 2022

The primary thing Cochrane will need to improve is his playing strength. He doesn’t have the mass to be a consistent playmaker in the box against the run — and against North Dakota State, that was obvious. That offensive line is as close to an NFL line as you’ll find in the FCS — and its superior playing strength consistently got the best of Cochrane.

His instincts allow him to fight through these kinds of mismatched blocking engagements, but he fails to make many plays by avoiding blocks completely; he tries to shed blocks after he’s engaged — rather than before. To counter his lack of power — which will be harder to overcome in the NFL — he’ll need to develop that skill even more.

The bottom line

In Kansas City’s 2022 training camp, the fringes of the linebacker depth chart will be one of the most intriguing battles. Chenal, Carter and Rose will be in the mix — but Cochrane also has the skills to insert himself into that battle. He has already made some plays.

Day 1 of rookie minicamp is in the books. A couple quick thoughts:



- George Karlaftis turned in a strong first day. He was impressive throughout.



- UDFA LB Jack Cochrane had an INT over the middle in 7-on-7.



- Tryout WR Andrew Boston made a handful of nice catches. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) May 7, 2022

Also in team, TE Jordan Franks pulled in a goal-line TD from QB Shane Bouchele, who was intercepted by CB Dicaprio Bootle in the end zone a few plays later. LB Jack Cochrane intercepted Bouchele late in the practice. S Juan Thornhill broke up a Bouchele pass during the workout. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 9, 2022

If Cochrane is to make the roster, you can envision a role to the one Ben Niemann filled: a lighter linebacker (with play-calling experience) who can play in passing-down packages, but who will mainly be a special-teams player.

With Niemann no longer on the team, that specific role is up for grabs — and Cochrane seems to fit the mold. He is firmly a part of what will be one of the Chiefs’ most difficult position battles to sort out.