WATCH: Chiefs players visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for Juneteenth

Two of Kansas City’s new defensive players made the journey over the weekend.

By John Dixon
BBO-MUSEUMS-SPORTSPLUS Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Justin Reid — both of them new to Kansas City — joined local high school athletes in a visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the city’s historic 18th and Vine district.

