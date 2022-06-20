WATCH: Chiefs players visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for Juneteenth

Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Justin Reid — both of them new to Kansas City — joined local high school athletes in a visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the city’s historic 18th and Vine district.
In honor of #Juneteenth, Trent McDuffie & Justin Reid visited the @NLBMuseumKC with athletes from Lincoln College Prep to learn about the history of inclusion of the black community that was made possible through baseball & how sports further the pursuit of equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/pqGSq645jv— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 19, 2022
Loading comments...