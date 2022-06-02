Report: Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Jr. hires agent Michael Portner

The next chip has fallen in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason, with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. hiring an agent on Thursday. The news was broken by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo added that another key factor in Brown signing with Portner is that he is new at this.

“He wanted an agent who didn’t have prior relationships or friendships with any general managers,” Garafolo said in another tweet. “Portner will be negotiating his first NFL contract, and Brown looked at that as a positive.”

Here is the statement:

Delta Sports Group (“DSG”) is proud to officially announce the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. as its first NFL client. DSG will represent Orlando’s interests in contract negotiations with NFL Clubs and off-the-field marketing opportunities. During the hiring process, both sides formed a unique personal connection, which will contribute to a successful professional relationship. Orlando’s on-the-field performance speaks for itself, and DSG will ensure his interests are properly represented in contract negotiations with NFL Clubs. More importantly, DSG will work closely with Orlando to make positive changes in local communities, including immediate work with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. “At this point in my life, I realize that my career is bigger than my next football contract,” said 3x Pro Bowl Left Tackle, Orlando Brown Jr. “Michael stood out to me because we relate to each other on a personal level. From an early age, we were both exposed to the negative effects of diabetes. His father is a nephrologist in the Mississippi Delta. My father died of diabetic ketoacidosis and my younger brother has diabetes. Our common view on these types of real world issues will result in meaningful work in our home communities. I am so excited for this next chapter of life with Michael.” “This opportunity is a dream come true. I am thrilled to have Orlando as my first NFL client,” said Michael Portner, NFL Agent and founder of Delta Sports Group. “The plan for Orlando will tap into his ambitions off-the-field and turn them into reality. Everything we do will be tailored to fit Orlando and his brand with the purpose of preparing him for life after football. Also, I’ve been able to connect with Orlando’s mentor, Jammal Brown, on a deeply personal level. Jammal’s passion, due diligence, and attention to detail played an essential role at every step of this process. I am thankful to Orlando and Jammal for their trust in me. I know our paths have crossed for a reason.” The signing will officially take place on the 2nd of June, 2022 in Downtown Miami.

Talks can now resume

The Chiefs franchise-tagged Brown back in early March, but talks on a long-term contract extension stalled ahead of the NFL Combine, as the 26-year-old had opted to fire his agent.

During a media session last week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Brown still did not have an agent. With that now changed, talks with Chiefs general manager Brett Veach may resume.

The Chiefs’ general manager last spoke at length about Brown in early May — and how getting a long-term deal done, and thus freeing up the more than $16 million in cap tied to the tag may impact the rest of the offseason.

“Hopefully, we’ll pick up the Orlando Brown talk and depending on how that goes and how that’s structured, it may allow for us to do something else or something that we’re not thinking of at this point,” said Veach. “I think we are in a position to do something small and if it makes sense, we would do it. I think in the next few weeks here the Orlando Brown contract stuff will pick up and how that turns out may guide us in another direction in regards to what we can add before the season.

“It’s still a long offseason — and like I said, when you have these drafts and all these players added, you’re going to have some counter moves and teams will start cutting players. They may have added a player or two at a position they weren’t thinking of, now suddenly they have a veteran there they can move on from or maybe they’ll listen to you. I think once you get through these rookie minicamps and these OTAs, talks will start to pick up again and some teams may call about certain players.

“I think the good thing for us is we have some flexibility here. We aren’t like, ‘Oh we can’t do anything, we’re stuck.’ We have picks next year, we have some money now and depending on how Orlando plays out we may have some additional resources depending on how all that is laid out. We always strive to have some flexibility and do what’s best for the team and we’re not going to make a move just to make a move.

“We’ve shown enough discipline over the years, I know we’re aggressive, but we’ve shown that we can be disciplined and let things play out. More than anything, as long as you have flexibility going into the season, I think you’re in a really good position. We’ll certainly take calls and listen and see what is out there.”

Kansas City first acquired Brown via trade with the Baltimore Ravens just before the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 16 of 17 regular-season games and all three playoff games at left tackle for the Chiefs last season, for which he was named to the Pro Bowl.