Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes has been giving advice to the Giants' quarterbacks

How the Giants have called on Patrick Mahomes to help install the new offense | Empire State Media

The New York Giants are receiving help from an unlikely ally: Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb revealed that he has been receiving help from Mahomes this offseason. The two have known each other since their collegiate playing days together at Texas Tech. Now, many years later, Webb is reaching out to Mahomes for help understanding new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s offense. Davis Webb has been FaceTiming Patrick Mahomes with fellow quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. They have been doing this to go over concepts of some different plays that have been run in Kansas City. This indicates that the Giants’ offense should feature many concepts and plays that were run by the Chiefs during Mike Kafka’s tenure as the team’s quarterbacks coach. What will the Giants’ offense look like in 2022? This offseason, the New York Giants have loaded up their offensive coaching staff with bright minds. New head coach Brian Daboll comes to New York after serving as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021. Mike Kafka as well has been involved with one of the NFL’s best offenses, serving as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach from 2018 to 2021. Both the Bills and Chiefs’ offenses have ranked top-five in the NFL in each of the past two seasons.

Ranking the best and worst NFL offseasons of 2022: Which teams improved and declined, plus what went right, wrong and what’s next | ESPN

14. Kansas City Chiefs What went wrong: The three-year, $30 million deal afforded to Valdes-Scantling is mostly funny money, but even the one year and $8.9 million the Chiefs will pay the frustrating former Packers wideout in 2022 has to be considered an overspend. Mecole Hardman doesn’t look to be developing into a viable starting receiver, but it’s a surprise that the team wouldn’t let Hardman serve as the deeper option in this offense in 2022 before hitting free agency. I’m also not sure about paying even $750,000 in guarantees to Ronald Jones, a one-dimensional back who has struggled to catch or protect the football as a rotational piece.

Former Chiefs WR Albert Wilson signs with Minnesota Vikings | Arrowhead Addict

According to NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Vikings have signed Wilson in free agency as the team is getting through offseason training activities under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. Wilson has spent the last three seasons in south Florida with the Miami Dolphins, although his tenure there never amounted to anything close to what the Fins hoped they were getting when they signed him to a big-money deal in free agency. Injuries took their toll on Wilson from the outset, and it didn’t help the team when he decided to opt out of the 2020 season. Last season, Wilson had only 213 receiving yards on 25 total receptions in 14 games, which shows how rarely he was targeted in what would be his final season in Miami.

Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at age 38 | ESPN

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the team said. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.” The cause of Barber’s death is unknown. Police in Frisco, Texas, said in a statement that they responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment they believed to be leased by Barber. The police said they were investigating an unattended death at the location but didn’t identify the individual in their statement.

NFL’s most improved teams in 2022? Raiders, Eagles, Chargers among six rosters on the rise this offseason | NFL.com

Denver Broncos 2021 record: 7-10 This one’s simple. The Broncos have resembled a playoff hopeful on paper for years, save for one endless misadventure: the quarterback position. That all changed when general manager George Paton and first-time coach Nathaniel Hackett engineered a blockbuster deal for Russell Wilson. Now it’s the Seahawks trying to pitch Drew Lock to a suspicious public, while Hackett happily fawns over Ciara and draws up a dreamy new scheme revolving around Wilson’s powerful gifts. It all seems perfect — maybe a tad too ideal — but Russ can fly with Denver’s ready-to-rock lineup of weapons. Adding Randy Gregory and K’Waun Williams to the defense helps, too, but football’s wildest offseason scenery-shifter is all about the Broncos finally getting their dude at the most important position in sports.

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt announces retirement after seven seasons | NFL.com

The former second-round pick announced his decision to retire Wednesday. “With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches, I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire form the NFL,” Tuitt wrote in a statement. “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother, Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to The Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers.”

Tyreek Hill’s new podcast teaser suggests contentious exit from team

Hill sighs, and the trailer fades out. As our Brandon Kiley quickly metioned on Twitter, Hill finished the season with 160 targets (seventh in the NFL) and 111 receptions (third in the NFL). He also finished with 10 or more targets in four of the last seven games he played as a Chiefs receiver (including the postseason). In two of the games without 10 or more targets, he played in 42% of offensive snaps or less. It has to be said: the idea that head coach Andy Reid or quarterback Patrick Mahomes colluding to surpress Hill’s stats is outright preposterous. The Chiefs have mantained they wanted to keep Hill until the wide receiver market exploded, upon which they changed plans in favor of team flexibility. On top of that, the Chiefs wound up trading Hill, a Plan-B option that they always were considering if it came to it. In the case of a trade, wouldn’t the Chiefs would want Hill’s production to be as great as possible? That way he might be worth — let’s say, y’know — five future draft picks?

Mahomes swings a golf club like the baseball player he used to be. But the man COMPETES. Just wills the ball onto the green and into the hole. Golf exposes your character. Mahomes seriously battles. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 2, 2022

