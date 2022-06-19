Chiefs CB Deandre Baker signs ERFA tender; team places WR on injured reserve

According to the NFL transactions report, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a couple of minor roster moves.

One was that cornerback Deandre Baker signed his exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) contract tender. Since Baker was a player with fewer than three accrued seasons when his contract expired at the end of the 2021 league year, Kansas City was able to retain its rights to him by offering him a minimum-salary contract before 2022’s league year began. Because the team has all the leverage in ERFA transactions, players almost always sign these tenders; it’s essentially a formality. But now, it’s a formality that’s been executed.

Tight end Jody Fortson signed his ERFA deal on May 26. Running back Derrick Gore was also offered an ERFA contract. He has yet to sign his tender.

Friday’s other transaction was placing wide receiver Mathew Sexton on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. The team had waived Sexton with an injury designation on Thursday. Since no team picked him up on the waiver wire, Kansas City had the option to place him on injured reserve.

A product of Eastern Michigan, Sexton was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan in 2021 after he had been unable to get an offer from an NFL team in 2020. He didn’t make the Steelers’ 53-man roster and sat out the 2021 season. Having been clocked with a very fast 40-yard dash at his pro day, Sexton’s main calling card is his speed. For now, the Chiefs retain his rights.