2022 Chiefs training camp schedule

In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs will once again hold their training camp at Missouri Western State College in St, Joseph, Missouri.

A total of 17 training camp sessions will be held. All but two of them — which will be open only to Chiefs season ticket members — will be open to the public. All but three will have free admission — although Missouri Western will collect $5 for parking.

All practices (except the final one) will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Tickets for all practice sessions must be reserved in advance through this link: www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. Reservations may be made beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Post-practice autograph sessions return to training camp this season, with the order of positions listed below: