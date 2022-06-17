Chiefs make 4 roster moves following mandatory minicamp

With organized team activities (OTAs) and their mandatory minicamp behind them, the Kansas City Chiefs made four roster moves on Thursday, signing defensive back Chris Lammons and wide receiver Aaron Parker while waiving cornerback Luq Barcoo. Wide receiver Mathew Sexton was also waived with an injury designation.

Lammons, 26, has been with the Chiefs for the last two seasons — almost exclusively as a special-teams player. He spent the 2020 season on the practice squad, from which he was elevated to the active roster for two regular-season games and all three postseason games. He made the 53-man roster in 2021, appearing in 12 games before being placed on the Reserve/Injured list in December.

Lammons was in the news during the offseason. He — along with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and two other men — was wanted by Las Vegas police after a man was beaten in a nightclub in the early-morning hours of February 5. Lammons turned himself in on February 16 — the day after news of his involvement in the matter initially broke. His signing suggests that the Chiefs have satisfied themselves that he will not face significant consequences from the incident.

Parker, 24, originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He failed to make their final roster that fall — but was immediately signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad, where we remained until being released in mid-May. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound wideout appeared in one Panthers game in 2021, in which he was used only on special teams. On Wednesday, he participated in Kansas City’s minicamp practice as a tryout player.

With these moves, the team’s roster remains at 90 players. We estimate that the Chiefs currently have $11.5 million in salary-cap space.