Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media following the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday afternoon.

During the press conference, Reid provided injury updates on wide receiver Josh Gordon and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams. Reid also took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

Reid weighed in on Chris Jones’ comments from Wednesday, in which Jones noted that he missed some big plays in the AFC title game.

The head coach reshaped the quotes of his defensive tackle, noting that the entire team was responsible for allowing the second-half comeback by the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I mentioned this to the guys before we left after last season, I’m saying... If we all could look in the mirror and be accountable and not point the finger at the other guy, I think that becomes important in that type of situation — and we all could have done better,” explained Reid. “I know Chris took that to heart, and I think he explained that to you guys — what he said. And that’s what makes you better. You just grow from that. You take that experience.

“That’s another one for him, even as a veteran player. It’s one more thing that we can grow from, and we all should have some of that.”

Reid explained what defensive end Frank Clark might have missed by not being at mandatory minicamp.

The Chiefs changed defensive line coaches this offseason, going from Brendan Daly — who moved to linebackers — to Joe Cullen, the former defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“You have a new coach at that spot, so if you had to pick one thing out, that would be it,” said Reid. “[Clark is] a smart guy. He’ll catch up on everything. He’s normally in pretty good shape, physically, so he’ll get back in the swing — and he’s talked to people up here, so he knows what’s going on.”

Reid confirmed that Clark was indeed excused from attending the three minicamp practices in Kansas City.

Reid described why the team felt it was smart to bring back Jerick McKinnon.

The Chiefs released center Daryl Williams to make room for the veteran running back.

“You can’t have enough running backs,” started Reid. “I think we know that — and in particular, experienced ones. We felt like he still had juice left, which is important when you’re dealing with veteran players — especially at that position. He’s very intelligent. He’s great in the pass game part of it — pickups and so on. And he’s a great runner.”

Drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, McKinnon will bring the experience back to a locker room that includes three probable contributors who are younger than 25: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones and rookie Isiah Pacheco.

“He’s a very good leader,” added Reid on McKinnon. “He brings that with him, too, so it’s good to have him back in the mix.”

But Reid also noted that general manager Brett Veach has brought in some young players who will be part of the mix.

“It will be competitive, though,” said Reid. “I think Brett’s done a real nice job... just bringing in competition, and that wil help us down the road becoming even a better football team.”

Reid conveyed what he saw in some of his drafted rookies.

Second-round wide receiver Skyy Moore worked through his hamstring injury in time for Reid to see him work during mandatory minicamp.

“He looks strong,” Reid said of Moore. “You see that — the way he’s built physically. That transfers. You see those 10 [inch] hands that he has. He catches everything — and he’s a good route runner, a smart kid. He seemed to pick it up well.”

Reid also watched first-round defensive end George Karlaftis and fifth-round offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, but said he could only take so much away.

“You can see George’s motor; Kinnard, you can see his athletic ability, feet,” said Reid. “But we pull off, right? No contact there... and then there’s no run game, everything’s pass [blocking], but you see that there’s talent there. But for the bigs, you got to get the pads on.”

That will happen in St. Joseph on the campus of Missouri Western State University, where the Chiefs will take part in training camp beginning in late July.