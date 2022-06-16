Andy Reid expects ‘everybody back’ for training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp as they usually do, with a conditioning test on Thursday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium for the final time before the team’s players reconvene at training camp in late July.

“They did a nice job,” said Reid. “We had a little conditioning thing that they did [Thursday], and they did a nice job with it. Now, they’ve got some time off, and they’ll be back and ready to hit camp. It looks like the team’s in good shape now. It will be important they even ramp it up a little bit more for the long haul this season.”

There were six players absent on Tuesday and nine absent on Wednesday, and three players — wide receiver Josh Gordon and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams — were spotted leaving practice early. McDuffie and Williams left early on Tuesday and did not work Wednesday. Gordon left practice early on Wednesday.

“He’ll be fine,” said Reid on Gordon. “He came out on the better end of that — than that could have been.”

Reid also confirmed McDuffie and Williams should be OK for camp, with additional good news when it comes to the 90-man roster.

“I think, for the most part, we’ll have everybody back, without getting into all the injuries.”

Two players that will be key to watch on that front are cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (patellar tendon).