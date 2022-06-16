 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Observations from Day 2 of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp

Pete Sweeney was on hand for the team’s Wednesday practice session.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: JUN 15 Kansas City Chiefs Minicamp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs continued their three-day mandatory minicamp at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex.

A total of nine Kansas City players were not present for the required session. By the end of the day, we knew that one of them — defensive end Frank Clark — had been excused for the entire minicamp because he is expecting the birth of his next child. Most of the rest are known (or suspected) to be dealing with injuries.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney was among the media members observing the session. He filed his observations in a Twitter thread that included additional information about injuries.

Williams and fellow rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (who was among those absent on Wednesday) had both left Tuesday’s practice with apparent injuries. Meanwhile, a wide receiver once again saw limited action.

But even in the individual drills to which he was limited, Fountain did well.

There was better news about two other wideouts who missed time during voluntary OTA sessions.

A video posted by the Chiefs showed that the second-round rookie was a full go.

The media wasn’t alone on Wednesday. Another audience was present for the session.

As he watched the practice, Sweeney listened to the in-house broadcast — which made a point about Kansas City’s star tight end.

With an audience watching, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was up to his usual tricks.

On another rep, Mahomes took advantage of a blitz.

After practice, Kansas City’s third-year linebacker spoke about the quarterback.

Gay also mentioned being burned during Tuesday’s session.

In Wednesday’s team drills, wide-receiver-turned-tight-end Jody Fortson — now back from his 2021 injury — made a play.

Another tight end once again caught Sweeney’s eye.

On defense, Sweeney noticed a second-year defensive end.

Still... it was a rookie safety who drew the most attention. (Editor’s note: Cook was actually selected in the second round with pick 30 of the round.)

Cook continued to make plays.

But Cook wasn’t the only defender who picked off passes.

A local player even got in on the action.

Speaking to reporters after practice, the team’s star defensive tackle called his teammates “gritty.”

