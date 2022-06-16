Observations from Day 2 of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs continued their three-day mandatory minicamp at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex.

A total of nine Kansas City players were not present for the required session. By the end of the day, we knew that one of them — defensive end Frank Clark — had been excused for the entire minicamp because he is expecting the birth of his next child. Most of the rest are known (or suspected) to be dealing with injuries.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney was among the media members observing the session. He filed his observations in a Twitter thread that included additional information about injuries.

CB Joshua Williams, who has stood out when active during my looks, watched practice in a ballcap (unknown at this time what the issue is). I caught Williams watching defensive installs intently, gingerly going through the motions as he took mental reps. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

Williams and fellow rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (who was among those absent on Wednesday) had both left Tuesday’s practice with apparent injuries. Meanwhile, a wide receiver once again saw limited action.

WR Daurice Fountain was limited for the second straight day with no team work after individual, and I noticed kinesiology tape along the inside of his right thigh. May indicate a lingering groin issue, or it could very well be something else. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

But even in the individual drills to which he was limited, Fountain did well.

The Chiefs WRs began individual work with a one-handed catch drill. Of the receivers, Fountain and Josh Gordon had the easiest time securing the ball with a single hand. As mentioned, Fountain was limited and Gordon would eventually leave practice early after he was shaken up. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

There was better news about two other wideouts who missed time during voluntary OTA sessions.

Injury watch: WRs Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore continued to move well after dealing with hamstring issues earlier this offseason. Hardman ditched the leg compression sleeves for kinesiology tape during Wednesday's session. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

A video posted by the Chiefs showed that the second-round rookie was a full go.

Here, courtesy of the @Chiefs, you can see that Moore essentially has no restrictions: https://t.co/TRbg3gzGjP — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

The media wasn’t alone on Wednesday. Another audience was present for the session.

More than 300 season-ticket members were in attendance for Wednesday's workout as part of Chiefs Rewards' "First Look." @KCChiefs_Matt & @mitchholthus teamed up for an in-house broadcast of the practice with individual radios for each fan. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

As he watched the practice, Sweeney listened to the in-house broadcast — which made a point about Kansas City’s star tight end.

A sticking point from @mitchholthus on the in-house broadcast was the interactions he has had this offseason with Travis Kelce, who is leading a charge of returners (among the newcomers) hungrier than ever. Holthus mentioned Kelce (in his 10th year) is training as hard as UDFA. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

With an audience watching, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was up to his usual tricks.

During the team blitz period, QB Patrick Mahomes' cadence was in midseason form. On one play, it appeared Mahomes got the whole D-line to jump, in what would have equated to one of the free plays we've become accustomed to seeing from him. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

On another rep, Mahomes took advantage of a blitz.

Eyeing the blitz, Mahomes floated a pass about 15 yards down the field to wide open WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught it in stride and took it all the way down the field for a touchdown. Probably the loudest cheer of the day from fans in attendance. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

After practice, Kansas City’s third-year linebacker spoke about the quarterback.

LB Willie Gay on Mahomes: "Honestly, I treat all quarterbacks the same, but the good thing for me is my quarterback, I feel, is better than all of them." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

Gay also mentioned being burned during Tuesday’s session.

Gay got caught by a Mahomes no-look during Tuesday's workout, which led to Wednesday's quote of the day:



"[My defensive coach] said I was eye-banging the quarterback — looking at him too long." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

In Wednesday’s team drills, wide-receiver-turned-tight-end Jody Fortson — now back from his 2021 injury — made a play.

Offensively in 7-on-7, Fortson made an impressive leaping catch from Mahomes down the left sideline. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

Another tight end once again caught Sweeney’s eye.

TE Jordan Franks flashed for the second day in a row. Came in after a tight end dropped a pass in 7-on-7s and held onto a sharp pass from Crum among three defenders. Franks added a nice catch from Bouchele in team work. Wondering if Franks begins to see more opportunities. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

Other standouts from this look: WR Omar Bayliss, TE Travis Kelce, WR Cornell Powell — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

On defense, Sweeney noticed a second-year defensive end.

Defensive notes during team blitz: I thought DE Mike Danna had some juice and potentially would have had a sack or two. LB Darius Harris stayed with TE Jody Fortson in coverage long enough for QB Chad Henne to drill Harris in the back with a pass. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

Still... it was a rookie safety who drew the most attention. (Editor’s note: Cook was actually selected in the second round with pick 30 of the round.)

The player of the day during Wednesday's look was rookie 3rd-round safety Bryan Cook.



In the team pass period, Mahomes rolled out to his right and threw a pass deep downfield* to his left on the run. Cook was right there to corral the interception.



*could have been free play — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

Cook continued to make plays.

On the very next play, Cook had a near-interception of Henne on a pass intended for WR Cornell Powell. During the last team period of practice, Cook would add another interception, this one off of Henne. In what is considered a passing camp, Cook had himself a day with two picks. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

But Cook wasn’t the only defender who picked off passes.

As Cook shined in team work, DB Luq Barcoo showed out in 7-on-7s. Barcoo and Harris each had pass breakups of Mahomes, and Barcoo later intercepted QB Shane Bouchele. Rookie DB Jaylen Watson also intercepted Bouchele during 7-on-7. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

A local player even got in on the action.

Local hopeful Brandin Dandridge intercepted QB Dustin Crum during the team pass period. Dandrige will look to carry that momentum to his college campus, Missouri Western, come early August. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

Speaking to reporters after practice, the team’s star defensive tackle called his teammates “gritty.”

So an excellent defensive day overall for the #Chiefs.



DT Chris Jones on 2022's defensive identity: "Gritty. If you want to sum it up in one word, we got to be a 'gritty' defense... don't let go of the rope. We always fight." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 15, 2022

