9 Chiefs counted absent from Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice

According to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney, a total of nine players were not in attendance for the second day of the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-day mandatory minicamp: left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., tight end Blake Bell, defensive ends Frank Clark and Malik Herring, cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and Trent McDuffie, running back Jerick McKinnon and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho.

Right tackle Lucas Niang and cornerback Joshua Williams were present, but not participating in on-field drills.

Brown — who has not signed his franchise-tag tender — is not under contract. Therefore, he is not required (or expected) to attend these sessions. He has now missed both days of the minicamp — along with Bell, Clark, Herring, Fenton, Ross and McKinnon. (The newly re-signed McKinnon was not listed among those missing Tuesday’s session, but he was absent).

According to the Chiefs, Clark was excused from both Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practices.

UPDATE at 4:25 p.m. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Clark has been excused for the entire three-day minicamp because he is expecting the birth of his next child “any day.”

We believe Herring and Fenton (and possibly Ross) are rehabbing injuries. Both McDuffie and Williams left the practice field with trainers on Tuesday; we expect they were also nursing injuries.

That leaves Bell and Tega Wanogho with unexplained absences on Wednesday.

Sweeney also reported that another player left the field with trainers during Wednesday’s practice: wide receiver Josh Gordon. Wide receiver Daurice Fountain was somewhat limited for the second straight day.