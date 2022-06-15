 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Observations from Day 1 of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp

Pete Sweeney was on hand for the team’s Tuesday practice session.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs OTA Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex.

A total of six Kansas City players were not present for the required session. Of those, we later learned that defensive end Frank Clark had been excused for the day and offensive lineman Darryl Williams had been waived to make room for running back Jerick McKinnon, who had been re-signed on Monday.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney was among the media members observing the session. He filed his observations in a Twitter thread, beginning with ”Hamstring Watch.”

Still, Hardman had some difficulties as the session began.

The wideout spoke about it when he took the podium after practice.

One of the team’s new free-agent wide receivers made a nice catch.

So did the starting running back.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled out a no-looker.

Following practice, Smith-Schuster said he was amazed by the play.

You can read more about the new wideout’s Tuesday remarks here. There was also some good work from a new face at tight end.

There were some other standouts among the receivers, too.

The team even had a couple of tryout players on the field.

On the defensive side of the ball, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spent some extra time with his starting safeties.

After practice, Thornhill spoke about it.

And then the fourth-year safety raised some eyebrows.

You can read more about Thornhill’s remarks here.

Two Chiefs defenders batted down passes.

There was also an example of a rookie defensive end’s high motor.

The team’s star defensive tackle looked like he was ready to go.

A veteran newcomer made a heads-up play.

But there was bad news, too.

