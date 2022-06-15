Arrowheadlines: Pete Prisco has Patrick Mahomes third in his top 100 players rankings

The latest

Prisco’s Top 100 NFL Players of 2022: Aaron Donald new No. 1 as Rams have three of top 10; Aaron Rodgers No. 2 | CBS Sports

3 - Patrick Mahomes He wasn’t as good last season as in years past, but he remains one of the best in the league. Even a slight dip for him is better than most. It will be interesting to see what he does without Tyreek Hill this season.

Ranking the NFL’s most-valuable non-quarterbacks | Fox Sports

Wiley’s No. 4: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs Key stats: In 16 games, Kelce snagged 92 receptions for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. Wiley’s thoughts: ”The reason why he’s above Mark Andrews is that there’s no Cheetah now. When you lose Cheetah, the value of Kelce certainly rises on this team.”

49ers TE George Kittle talks about who has the better QB, him or Chiefs TE Travis Kelce | Chiefs Wire

Kelce and Kittle aren’t shy outside the playing field as they are consistently in the public eye. Kittle will be appearing as a guest on Tuesday’s all-new episode of “Cold As Balls” from LOL Network, created and hosted by actor/comedian Kevin Hart. This episode featured an uncomfortable conversation for Kittle as he was asked if Kelce had the better quarterback between the two All-Pro tight ends. In a snippet of the latest episode, Kittle gives the politically correct answer. “I think I have a great quarterback,” he said. “Patrick Mahomes is really good at football.” Kittle, clearly trying to avoid a definitive or negative response, eventually dodged the question by saying, “Sorry, what was that? I couldn’t hear you. The water got in my face” before dunking himself in the ice bathtub.

The Story of Mahomes Magic Crunch: How the Kansas City Chiefs QB Raised Over $100K for Charity by Selling 300,000 Boxes of Novelty Cereal | Sports Casting

Patrick Mahomes’ star power led to a surge in demand for the novelty cereal While cereal (or any product, for that matter) on its own isn’t always guaranteed to be profitable, it can always be helped by a celebrity pitchman. Adding the Patrick Mahomes brand made an otherwise forgettable cereal a top seller. Of course, Mahomes’ play on the field led to Mahomes Magic Crunch being an item in demand. Sales for the cereal skyrocketed as Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs surpassed all expectations during the 2019-2020 season. It quickly became clear that the Chiefs might be in the middle of an exceptional season, and they later defeated the San Francisco 49ers in that year’s Super Bowl. As the Chiefs and Mahomes continued to excel on the field, Mahomes Magic Crunch did the same off of it. Chiefs fans couldn’t get enough of the cereal, eventually having trouble finding it on Hy-Vee shelves. Production of the cereal ceased in 2020. All told, Mahomes Magic Crunch sold over 300,000 boxes. It was all for a good cause, as the proceeds from the cereal went toward Mahomes’ charitable foundation, 15 and the Mahomies.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes opens Whataburger in Kansas City | USA Today

Local darling Patrick Mahomes, as a member of the ownership group KMO Burger, opened his first Whataburger location in Western Kansas City to ecstatic fanfare. The restaurant is the Texas-based company’s first in the state of Kansas. “It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home,” Mahomes, who hails from Tyler, Texas and played college football at Texas Tech, said in a press release. The restaurant handed out gift baskets, including vouchers for free Whataburger for a year, to the first two dine-in and first two drive-thru customers. KSHB reporter Charlie Keegan was on the ground for opening day and reported that Chiefs fan Bella, 11, got to the new restaurant with her dad 15 hours before its 11 a.m. opening. He also posted at 3 a.m. local time that there was already a line formed. Kansas City police announced a new traffic route to accommodate a higher volume of cars in the area.

Lamar Jackson’s return to Baltimore Ravens practice ‘boosts everybody’s spirits’ | ESPN

Jackson looked comfortable and had good velocity on his throws, and teammates expressed excitement over seeing him on the field for the first time in six months. “I think everybody knows that Lamar, he’s what drives our team,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said Tuesday. “The energy around him being here lifts everybody up.” Jackson, who is scheduled to talk to reporters Thursday, skipped all three weeks of the voluntary workouts before reporting Monday. He hasn’t given a reason for his absence.

Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime Video’s ‘TNF’ coverage, leaves door open for NFL return | NFL.com

Richard Sherman told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on Tuesday that he is joining Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage this season. However, the 34-year-old veteran cornerback didn’t rule out a potential return to the game, putting off retirement for the moment. “No, no, I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can,” Sherman told Wyche. “I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they’re there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass it up. “But I’m going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I’m happy to help.”

Deshaun Watson reiterates innocence against allegations but regrets impact of lawsuits on Cleveland Browns, family | ESPN

“I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact that [it’s had] on the community and people outside of just myself,” Watson said. “And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, everyone across the, the world. That’s one thing I do regret is the impact that it’s triggered on so many people. It’s tough to have to deal with.” Just in the past 15 days, two more civil lawsuits were filed against Watson, bringing the total number of active lawsuits against him alleging inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions to 24.

Chiefs’ safety Juan Thornhill on 2022: ‘I’m expecting an All-Pro season’

“I got high expectations; it’s as simple as that,” Thornhill told reporters Thursday, after the first practice of mandatory minicamp. “I’m planning on playing my best football, by far, at the top of my game. I’m expecting an All-Pro season. I’m saying that right now.” The bold proclamation came after answering questions about what life will be like without Tyrann Mathieu — the veteran safety that was awarded first-team All-Pro twice in his three seasons in Kansas City. Thornhill has benefitted from learning under Mathieu since he was a rookie, but he’s now entering his fourth NFL season, while also being the only safety that has been in Kansas City longer than a year. His familiarity with the system points to him heading the position, something he is prepared — and seemingly excited — to do. “I love it, honestly,” Thornhill revealed. “Being the oldest guy in the room with a bunch of rookies, I basically can lead the way now.”

It's fun to hear from the new receivers about their early impressions of Patrick Mahomes. JuJu just explained that he was on the sideline today when Mahomes threw a no-look pass. JuJu had to look around to see if anybody else saw it . Just another day at Chiefs' practice. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) June 14, 2022

