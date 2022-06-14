6 Chiefs players counted absent for opening session of mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs opened their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday morning. It appeared to reporters that at least six Kansas City players were not present for the opening session.

KSHB-TV (and Arrowhead Pride) reporter Aaron Ladd noted the three most notable absences: defensive end Frank Clark, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and undrafted rookie free agent wideout Justyn Ross.

Leaving the portion of #Chiefs mandatory minicamp open to TV cameras. No sign of Frank Clark, Orlando Brown or Justyn Ross. — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 14, 2022

In a subsequent report, Ladd cited the absence of tight end Blake Bell, offensive lineman Darryl Williams, cornerback Rashad Fenton and defensive end Malik Herring.

Didn’t see Blake Bell, Darryl Williams, Rashad Fenton or Malik Herring either. — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 14, 2022

Finally, Ladd observed that offensive tackle Lucas Niang was present but not participating in on-field activities.

#Chiefs Lucas Niang present but working off to the side. — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 14, 2022

Brown, of course, is a franchise-tagged player. His absence is essentially expected. He would not be required to attend the minicamp unless he has signed his franchise tag tender. To this point, there is no report that he has done so.

Niang was not present for any of the OTA sessions open to the media. It appears he is continuing to work through his patellar tendon injury. Fenton was among Kansas City players who missed last week’s open OTA session. It is possible that he is still having trouble with what was reported as a shoulder injury. Ross missed the most recent OTA session. He may also be having difficulty with an injury.

But we are unaware of injuries (or excused absences) for Bell, Williams or Herring.

UPDATE at 1:18 p.m. Following the practice session, the Chiefs said that Clark had been excused from Tuesday’s practice. Information about the status of any other absent players was not provided. Some (or all) of them could be injured or excused.

Frank Clark was excused from the mandatory workout, per #Chiefs PR. https://t.co/FHvJiQfPYv — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 14, 2022

Under 2020’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, NFL teams may choose to fine players who miss these mandatory practice sessions: $15,980 on the first day, $31,961 for the second day and $47,936 for the third.

UPDATE at 1:26 p.m. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Teicher, two players departed practice with apparent injuries: rookie cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Joshua Williams both left the field with trainers.